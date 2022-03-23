Make a planting checklist, check it twice

Anticipation builds as corn and soybean farmers prepare for a new season. One of the best ways to set up crops for success this year is to build a plan with specific yield goals.
“There’s an intense focus on protecting input investments and making the most of every bushel,” said Kurt Curry, area business development manager for the Brevant seeds brand. “At the end of the day, every extra bushel that goes in the combine improves your bottom line. It’s critical to execute a plan that protects yield potential from Day 1.”
Production plans should focus on selecting the most effective products, planting dates and rates for each acre, added Brook Mitchell, retail product agronomist for the Brevant.
“Having clear yield goals allows farmers and retailers to prioritize decisions that directly impact yield potential and maximize their return on investment (ROI),” Mitchell said.
Start strong in 2022 with these tips:
1. Select high-performance seed.
“The key is year-in and year-out consistency,” Mitchell said. “Choose products with both agronomic and yield stability.”
2. Mitigate plant stress.
Corn rootworm, weeds, excessive rainfall and drought conditions contribute to plant stress. Being attentive to nitrogen availability and strategically managing diseases with traits and fungicides improves plant health.
“Protecting nitrogen with stabilizers and planning to make split fertilizer application is critical to managing costs this year,” Mitchell said. “In southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, we are consistently getting more frequent spring rains, which can cause nitrogen loss due to saturated and warm soils.”
3. Have a contingency plan — or two.
Weather delays and equipment interruptions are inevitable. Work together with your retailer to adjust plans during the season. Ag retailers are invested in your farm’s success and have an expert team on hand to help manage local challenges.