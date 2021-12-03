Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates

Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is looking for candidates to represent growers on the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board (Nebraska Corn Board).
Terms for three members will expire June 30, 2022. Open positions represent Districts 1, 4 and 5.
- District 1 - Includes the counties of Butler, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders and Seward (Note: David Bruntz, the current District 1 director, has indicated he will not pursue reappointment).
- District 4 - Includes the counties of Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Washington and Wayne (Note: Debbie Borg, the current District 4 director, has indicated she will pursue reappointment).
- District 5 – Includes the counties of Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Howard and Sherman (Note: Adam Grabenstein, the current District 5 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).
Appointments are made by the governor. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board.
Qualified candidates must reside in an open district, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for at least five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn.
Candidates must gather the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from their district.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 402-471-2676 or emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov. They are due May 20.