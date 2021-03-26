NOCO Hemp Expo is good to go

The NOCO Hemp Expo will hold its seventh iteration Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado.
It is presented by EcoGen BioSciences Laboratories and hosted by the organization known as We Are For Better Alternatives. Sponsors include New Holland, Nutrition Capital, Patagonia and Halcyon Holdings.
Morris Beegle, president and co-founder of WAFBA, is the prime mover behind the annual event. He said that this year’s expo may seem to be a bit smaller than recent years, due to the COVID situation. Still, the expo will have more than 225 exhibitors and is hoping for around 20,000 attendance.
“It’s been a challenging last 12 months for everybody – including the hemp industry,” Beegle said. “We’re eager to get things going again.”
There will be an investor forum, a farm symposium, a hemp materials zone and a general education stage, he said. At the forum, investors will be able to gain insight on trends, opportunities and strategies; at the symposium, producers can find out about regenerative farming techniques, soil health and harvesting innovations; and in the zone, everyone can find out about things hemp fiber and seeds can be made into.
“We are featuring the superfoods side of things with the hemp seeds,” Beegle said. “Hemp seeds are said to be the most nutritionally complete food source in the world.”
NOCO Expo also have a solid lineup of speakers including Kate Greenberg from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Sid Miller from the Texas Department of Agriculture and Franny Tacy of Franny’s Farm, he said.
The more than two dozen speakers include will address subjects ranging from advancements in hemp genetics, the push for regenerative agriculture, finding markets for hemp food, fiber and flower, as well as essential hemp farming equipment.
The industry is making a noticeable shift from CBD oil to more traditional agricultural products. Hemp fiber and grain will begin to be the primary focus of hemp production, Beegle said.
“It’s exciting for the hemp industry,” he said. “The FDA ambiguity isn’t there for the fiber and grain.”
Beegle believes this will encourage interest from new investors and entrepreneurs.
“Hemp production is going forward,” he said. It’s only a question of how fast.”
For those unable to attend in person, virtual tickets are available on the expo’s website: https://www.nocohempexpo.com/.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.