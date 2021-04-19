Pallas Seeds a hallmark of success in agribusiness

Tim and Colleen Pallas, owners of Pallas Seeds in Stromsburg, Nebraska, got into the seed dealership business by serendipity.

The winds of fortune must have been blowing in the right direction that day, since the couple has stayed in the industry for about a quarter of a century. They will soon be joined by their son, Cale, who also has an agronomy degree.

“I was working for Pioneer production in York, Nebraska,” Tim said. “The Pioneer sales person retired in Stromsburg; we were living in Stromsburg at the time – the rest is history.”

The couple met while attending UNL, from whence they graduated. Tim started working at Pioneer and liked the company enough to warrant investing into it a large portion of his young family’s life.

The Pallas family knows that their business success is tightly linked to the farm economy. They wouldn’t have it any other way. In fact, in Polk County, Pallas Seeds is synonymous with agriculture.

“Ag is an excellent industry to be in,” Tim said. “Even with its ups and downs.”

Pallas Seeds is an independent sales agency for Pioneer. They were not former dealers and are referred to in the industry as a “pro-rep model,” he said. They do not deal in chemicals, simply seeds and service.

“Service is the key,” Tim said. “You have to strive to be better than the other seed dealers.”

With a lot of good seed companies out there, Pallas Seeds is constantly driven to stay one step ahead. This is accomplished with a good team effort which includes their two sales associates Bill Hoffman and Nate Hoffman.