Regional soybean group elects officers

Patrick O’Leary, a farmer from Benson, Minn., and a director with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, was tabbed to chair Northern Soy Marketing for a second year during the board’s June meeting.
Northern Soy Marketing (NSM), a coalition of soybean checkoff boards comprised of Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, met June 24 to set direction for the upcoming fiscal year and hold board elections.
“NSM has made great strides over the years, and I’m proud to lead this talented board for another year,” O’Leary said. “We look forward to promoting high quality, northern grown soybeans to our customers.”
People are also reading…
South Dakota Soybean Checkoff Director Mike McCranie from Claremont, S.D., was elected vice chair for a second year.
“We have a veteran board who understands the challenges of marketing northern grown soybeans to international customers,” McCranie said. “We know the value of our soybeans we’re sending to the Pacific Northwest, and we need to continue to reach and grow markets that understand this value, too.”
North Dakota Soybean Council Director Dan Spiekermeier from Sheldon, N.D. was elected secretary/treasurer.
“In a sea of messages, it is important for us to make the parts of the world seeking protein for animal and human use aware of the high-quality soybeans we have to offer,” Spiekermeier said. “I think it is equally as important we remember to promote the U.S. farmer and the care and consideration that goes into producing high-quality crops.”