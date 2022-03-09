Saving alfalfa: New varieties fight soil diseases

With alfalfa rated the third most valuable field crop in the U.S., planting alfalfa on healthy soil is of paramount importance.

Growers face the challenges of two particular soil-borne diseases: anthracnose and aphanomyces root rot disease. A forage specialist says a significant tool that helps protect alfalfa stems and crowns from these alfalfa diseases, is the recent patent approval for specific products by Croplan.

The company is launching three new alfalfa seed varieties for 2022 that have multi-race resistance to anthracnose. These Croplan brands – HVX MegaTron AA, LegenDairy AA, and Gunner AA join Rebound AA and the earlier HVX MegaTron version to offer resistance to anthracnose and aphanomyces-resistant seed for their operations.

The combination of EMR (enhanced multi-race) protection and Race 5 have been built in for resistance. The EMR is for aphanomyces, and Race 5 is the newest to combat anthracnose, Croplan agronomist Randy Welch said.

“These products will improve alfalfa yield for growers. They’ll get higher yields where they use the newer varieties with the multi-pathogen and multi-race,” Welch said.

Anthracnose could potentially infect fields in the central Plains area, although aphanomyces isn’t as prevalent in this region because the soils are drier. Anthracnose is a severe stem and crown disease that causes defoliation. It can be present in late season and occurs most often under warm, moist conditions, causing yield losses of up to 25-30%.