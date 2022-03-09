Saving alfalfa: New varieties fight soil diseases

With alfalfa rated the third most valuable field crop in the U.S., planting alfalfa on healthy soil is of paramount importance.
Growers face the challenges of two particular soil-borne diseases: anthracnose and aphanomyces root rot disease. A forage specialist says a significant tool that helps protect alfalfa stems and crowns from these alfalfa diseases, is the recent patent approval for specific products by Croplan.
The company is launching three new alfalfa seed varieties for 2022 that have multi-race resistance to anthracnose. These Croplan brands – HVX MegaTron AA, LegenDairy AA, and Gunner AA join Rebound AA and the earlier HVX MegaTron version to offer resistance to anthracnose and aphanomyces-resistant seed for their operations.
The combination of EMR (enhanced multi-race) protection and Race 5 have been built in for resistance. The EMR is for aphanomyces, and Race 5 is the newest to combat anthracnose, Croplan agronomist Randy Welch said.
“These products will improve alfalfa yield for growers. They’ll get higher yields where they use the newer varieties with the multi-pathogen and multi-race,” Welch said.
Anthracnose could potentially infect fields in the central Plains area, although aphanomyces isn’t as prevalent in this region because the soils are drier. Anthracnose is a severe stem and crown disease that causes defoliation. It can be present in late season and occurs most often under warm, moist conditions, causing yield losses of up to 25-30%.
The two diseases cause the most problems for alfalfa growers, Welch said.
“The others haven’t caused stand losses and yield loss like these two, and we have good base genetics for these other pathogens which have been most destructive to alfalfa,” he said.
Welch is Croplan’s national alfalfa agronomist. He’s also on the board of directors of the Midwest Forage Association, a farmer-driven organization that held a joint conference with custom harvesters and professional nutrient applicators in Wisconsin Dells in late February.
When it comes to combatting the alfalfa diseases, the most important management consideration is to plant a variety that has multi-race resistance.
Anthracnose and phytophthora root rot are the most serious alfalfa diseases in Nebraska, according to Melissa Bartels, Nebraska Extension educator in water and integrated cropping systems.
“With most plant pathogens, the best method of disease control is going to be proper seed selection,” she said.
She suggests selecting varieties of alfalfa seed that have at least a moderate resistant level to anthracnose to prevent forage and stand losses.
Aphanomyces is more prevalent in Wisconsin and some states to the east of Nebraska, but Bartels said good varieties that are resistant to the race of aphanomyces will be the first line of defense with this disease.
Besides good fertility management, its recommended alfalfa producers scout fields for insects such as alfalfa weevil, and maintain good cutting management, which is important to high yielding alfalfa.
“Farmers need to stay ahead of the game to protect the field,” Welch said. “Keeping the leaves on the alfalfa are really important for our growers.”
