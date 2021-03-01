Sorghum Smart Talk: New policy podcast launches

National Sorghum Producers (NSP) launched a new podcast Sorghum Smart Talk: Policy Edition. The spin off of the original Sorghum Checkoff Sorghum Smart Talk podcast will focus on legislative and regulatory matters impacting sorghum farmers, answering a call for more information that can be accessed easily at home, on the road or in the tractor cab.
Sorghum Smart Talk: Policy Edition, sponsored by Richardson Seeds, will provide sorghum farmers valuable insight into the association’s advocacy efforts and help producers navigate complex issues and programs stemming from Washington, D.C.
“We have seen immense success with the original Sorghum Smart Talk podcast, and look forward to providing farmers looking for more information about the advocacy arm of our industry through this policy edition,” NSP spokeswoman Jennifer Blackburn said, “Expanding NSP’s communications portfolio helps us reach more sorghum farmers as preferences on how they consume information evolves, and we’re excited to offer this new medium.”
The inaugural episode of Sorghum Smart Talk: Policy Edition titled “New Year, New Congress” features NSP board chairman Kody Carson, CEO Tim Lust and representative Tom Sell, co-founder of Combest, Sell & Associates. The trio highlight policy priorities for the sorghum industry in 2021 in addition to answering questions from sorghum grassroots members.
Grassroots engagement will be a cornerstone of the new podcast, and NSP is offering listeners the ability to engage each episode by submitting questions for NSP leaders at SorghumGrowers.com/podcast.
Sorghum Smart Talk: Policy Edition is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and SorghumGrowers.com.