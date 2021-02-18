Tapping into top efficiency

TAPS program has farmers compete on efficiency, profitability on a test-plot scale

Farmers in the Midwest – or anywhere in the world – can learn how to more efficiently irrigate corn, soybeans and wheat while competing in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln TAPS program, online or in-person.

“We’re just trying to help producers be more efficient in their own operation, no matter where they live,” said Chuck Burr, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Crops and Water Extension Educator.

TAPS – officially the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program – incorporates several interactive real-life farm management competitions. Participants make decisions for a test farm in North Platte, Nebraska, making elections in six areas, including which hybrid is planted, the seeding rate, irrigation, nitrogen applications and grain sales. They compete for being the most profitable, most efficient and growing the highest yields.

The competition runs from early March to late November. Farmers start by getting a soil test so they know the starting nutrient levels in the test plot.

UNL staff plants the crops at the North Platte farm. Competitors access a webpage to implement their management decisions during the season. They base their choices off of photographs that are taken every couple of weeks, and tissue sampling that helps them decide if their crop has enough nitrogen or if they need to apply more.

The sites have couple weather stations to determine what rainfall was received. There’s also a water probe in the soil so they know if it’s getting too dry.