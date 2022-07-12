Tractor sales down, harvesters up

U.S. and Canadian ag tractor monthly unit sales in June fell, while harvester sales grew in both countries, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).
U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 8.2% for the month of June compared to 2021, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales for the month grew 25.3% to 629 units sold. The 100-plus horsepower two wheel drive tractor segment was the only one in the black for the fourth month in a row, up 9.6%, indicating continued demand in row-crop agriculture.
Mid-range tractors between 40 and 100 horsepower fell 7.2%, and the sub-40hp segment were down 10.2%. Four wheel drive tractors finished the month down only 3%. Total farm tractor sales are down 13.4% while combine harvester unit sales improved, now down only 5.5% on the year.
“We’re glad to see the growth in combine harvesters this month,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “That helped put both countries at or above their 5-year average for the month of June in overall unit sales, despite ongoing supply chain challenges holding ag tractors back.”
AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the U.S. supports 2.8 million jobs and contributes roughly $288 billion to the economy every year.