Nebraska dairies recognized with awards

Hundreds of representatives from across the dairy industry convened in Columbus March 18 for the 2021 Nebraska Dairy Convention.
The convention opened with a trade show where attendees learned from industry experts on various topics including a session on transition planning with Thiele Dairy. A panel discussion with members from Midwest Dairy over lunch outlined checkoff’s key strategies to drive sales and trust.
The afternoon included the Nebraska State Dairy Association (NSDA) annual meeting, a session on Improving Forage Quality for Cows with Dr. Paul Kononoff, and a Dairy Girl Network event. Convention attendees enjoyed an ice cream bar, wine and cheese reception, and an evening banquet and awards ceremony recognizing producers and key industry people in Nebraska.
To conclude the day, attendees heard from Krysta Harden, CEO of the Dairy Girl Network Event.
The following producers and key industry people were recognized as 2021 award winners.
- Nebraska Dairy Princess was awarded Lindsey Marotz
- Philip H. Cole Dairy Industry Person of the Year was awarded to Bill Thiele of Clearwater, Nebraska
- Friend of the Industry Award was awarded to Governor Pete Ricketts
- Holstein Association Service to Industry Award was awarded to Roger Henrichs
Somatic Cell Count Quality Awards
- Double Dutch Dairy
- Tuls Dairy South
- Tuls Dairy North
Herd Production Award -Holstein Division
- Steffview Dairy
- Roger Sprakel
- Neal and Sharlee Hochstein
Herd Production Award- Cross Bred Division
- Crook Dairy
- Classic Dairy Inc.
- Temme Agri Business