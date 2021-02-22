Agricultural youth institute taking applications for 50th year

Several members of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute attended the 31st Annual Governor’s Ag Conference held in Kearney. Pictured are: Front row (from left): Felicia Knoerzer, head councilor; Emily Hatterman; Megan Schroeder; and Courtney Nelson, head councilor. Back row (from left): Isaac Stallbaumer; Tyler Perrin; Miles Eggleston; Creighton Niemeyer; Nick Birdsley; and Cole Kalkowski.