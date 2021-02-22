Agricultural youth institute taking applications for 50th year

It’s application time for one of the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) is celebrating 50 years of bringing together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about agriculture in the state, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture helps sponsor and coordinate the program every year.
The youth institute will be held July 12-16, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus and will follow any COVID-19 recommendations in place at the time. Applications are available at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online by the April 15 deadline.
“NAYI is 50 years strong this year and still the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation,” ag department director Steve Wellman said. “NAYI offers networking, career development and leadership activities in creative and fun ways to engage high school students interested in the ag industry.”
This year’s theme is “Timeless Traditions” and will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and career options, a farm management game, awards presentations and creative opportunities to interact with other participants.
The youth institute is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is comprised of 21college-aged students selected for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The state selects students to attend the institute based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture.