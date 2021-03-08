American Heritage Girls offer benefits to rural girls

There is an organization for girls that focusing on building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. It is called American Heritage Girls.
American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 by a group of parents wanting a faith-based, scout-type, character development program for their daughters. Today there are troops in every state and in 15 countries around the world through the Trailblazer Program.
According to an AHG spokesperson, AHG girls participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.
“A variety of Christian denominations are also represented as charter organizations for Troops,” she said. “There are thousands of volunteer members across the country helping girls to grow in their faith, cultivate a heart for service, enjoy the great outdoors and have more fun than they can imagine.”
While charter organizations select the Christ-focused leadership, AHG will equip your new troops with: liability insurance; tools for selecting, equipping and retaining volunteers; youth protection training and background checks for all registered adult members; an online training platform; and online troop management and program resources.
Anyone interested in starting a troop in their community can contact a troop development coach. Every AHG troop belongs to a local ministry organization called a charter organization. Charter organizations can be churches, parochial and christian schools or other faith-based non-profit groups.
If you have a potential ministry partner in mind, AHG staff and volunteers will help equip you to approach this organization and discuss the many benefits of making American Heritage Girls part of their ministry to Christian girls, families and their community.
Through a service program, AHG also grows each girl to be a leader in her faith, giving her the strength to share her testimony with others.
To determine if your organization would benefit from partnering with American Heritage Girls in building a girls’ ministry program, ask some key questions:
* Is there a need for a program like this in our community?
* Are there girls in our community who need wholesome leadership and character development opportunities?
* Does our ministry agree to the AHG Statement of Faith?
* Are there caring, compassionate, and concerned individuals in our church, school or community who would be excited to give of their time and talents and take leadership roles in an AHG Troop?
To bring the AHG program to the girls in your community or for more information, visit americanheritagegirls.org.