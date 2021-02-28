Bayard FFA Chapter initiates Discovery Degree Program

The Bayard FFA Chapter is establishing a Discovery Degree program for eighth grade students. This is the first time the chapter has tried this in its 71-year history, said FFA Advisor Justin Rafferty.

Originally started as the Chimney Rock Chapter in 1950, Bayard now boasts 74 members in grades nine through twelve. Rafferty has been advisor for the last 19 years.

“Bayard is my home town,” he said. “I was an FFA member when I was a student here. I was chapter president my senior year.”

Also knew for this year, the chapter is operating its greenhouse purchased last year. Rafferty said there was great support for the project from the community and the school administration. There were a lot of donations, he said.

The greenhouse earned its keep this year, too. Being about the only greenhouse in the area, demand for its products is high.

“We sold out our first greenhouse crops in about nine hours,” Rafferty said. “It was impressive.”

To give back to the community, the FFA Chapter took part in a service program with the Bayard Cemetery Board.

“The cemetery needed new row markers and new directory,” Rafferty said. “The students used our plasma cutter to design and make 28 section and row markers.”

In LDEs, the chapter won two contests. Laura Albro, a junior and chapter president, won in the natural resources – speaking category. Cambree Schmaltz, a sophomore and chapter reporter, won in the public speaking category.

The chapter will be traveling to Gordon to compete in CDEs. The students will compete in ag mechanics, food science and farm management. This will be their first in-person competition of the season.