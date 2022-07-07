Celebrate your ag mentor through Rooted in Ag contest

The pursuit of a brighter future is embedded in the foundation of the ag community. A passion for agriculture has been passed down through generations – all thanks to the leadership of friends, family members, teachers and more. Growers and the community who serve American agriculture keep the industry alive, and everyone has a unique story that illustrates why they are rooted in ag.

Syngenta wants to shine a spotlight on these impactful people through its #RootedinAg contest. Entries are now open for contest participants to share the story of who inspired them to be rooted in ag.

Three finalists will receive a mini touch-screen tablet, and the grand prizewinner also receives a $500 gift card check and a professional photo session with their mentor. In addition, the winner can choose a local civic or charity organization to receive a $1,000 donation.

“Community is at the core of who we are in – and out – of the ag industry,” said Pam Caraway, communications lead at Syngenta. “Our communities and mentors shape us and pave the way for our future. They raise the next generation with the wisdom, grit and lessons learned over a lifetime. The #RootedinAg contest gives us the chance to celebrate our rural heritage – to sing the songs of our heroes – in a way that resonates in our communities and offers insight to those outside of agriculture.”

Here is how to enter:

• Go to syngentathrive.com/contest to review eligibility and fill out the #RootedinAg entry form.

• Write a paragraph or two (about 200 words) that tells the story of how your mentor inspired your passion in agriculture. Please submit a photograph that supports the written entry.

The deadline for entering is Aug. 15. A panel of judges selects the finalists and those entries are then posted on the Thrive website where visitors can vote for their favorite. These votes, along with the judges’ scores, determine the grand prizewinner. Online voting ends Oct. 14. The grand prizewinner will be announced later this year.