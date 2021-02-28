Dundy County Stratton FFA prepares for CDEs

The Dundy County Stratton is an agricultural science program located in Benkelman, Nebraska. Their chapter has 82 active AET student accounts. Their advisor is Vanessa Knutson.

The students are developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The Chapter Officers are: Cheve Lutz, President; Gillian Fell, Vice-President; Kirstin Cawthra, Secretary; Rex Fell, Historian; Serbando Diaz, Treasurer; Mark Nelms, Parliamentarian; Andrew Englot, Sentinel; and Garrett Stamm, Reporter.

On March 3, the Chapter will have a meeting during homeroom to discuss upcoming events and activities. Two of the activities will be the Chapter’s upcoming CDEs on March 9 and March 22.

In the first CDE, scheduled for March 9, Chapter members will have the opportunity to compete in Agricultural Sales, Meats Evaluation, Floriculture, Food Science, Livestock Management, an Enivrothon and Poultry Judging events.

In the second CDE, Chapter members will get to demonstrate their welding proficiency.

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

