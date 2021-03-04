Maple Valley-AnthonOto FFA has fun learning & earning

The Maple Valley-AnthonOto FFA Chapter in Mapleton, Iowa, has found ways to make things extra gratifying while getting educated in agricultural subjects and fundraising every year.
One way they can accomplish that is through the school’s two greenhouses. One greenhouse is for raising plants for sale. The other is a high tunnel, which allows the students to get a jump on the growing season. This way they are involved in practical application which is a more fun way to learn.
Every FFA Chapter participates in the annual fruit sale fundraiser. MVA rewards its students with a chili supper after the sales have been completed. Each item sold earns the seller a ticket. These tickets can be redeemed at the chili supper as a bid on prizes. Bomgaars gives the Chapter a discount to purchase various items for the auction.
Probably the best example of fun while learning is the Chapter’s annual trip. Each year FFA Advisor Jon Wimmer takes the FFA students to one of three designated places in a rotation. One year the group goes to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Superior National Forest located in northeast Minnesota. The next year the group would go to Canada for a fishing excursion. The next year is a road trip to visit ag industries – last year it would have been to California (if not for COVID).
The Chapter was established in 1931. It currently has 72 members in the high school. Wimmer has been the advisor for the past 7 years.
This year, the Chapter has two members working towards their State Degrees. Chapter Treasurer Ethan Reed, a junior, and Chapter Sentinel Camric Hamann, a senior, will be earning the significant honor. Wimmer said he hopes to have his Chapter’s first American Degree next year.