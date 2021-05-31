Organizations invited to host Ag Safety Days

Organizations and companies interested in teaching kids about safety on the farm and ranch can apply to host a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day in 2022.
“Sadly, it is estimated that about every three days a child dies in an agriculture-related incident,” said Brian Kuhl, president and chief executive officer of the Progressive Agriculture Foundation. “Applying to host a safety day is the first step in helping to lower that staggering statistic and make farm, ranch, and rural life safer and healthier for local youth in your community.”
The application period is open through July 15. The electronic application is available at www.progressiveag.org and can be accessed by clicking “Apply Today.” To request assistance completing an application, individuals should call 888-257-3529 or email safetyday@progressiveag.org.
Once applications are reviewed, all applicants will receive notification of their approval status by early fall.
Lead coordinators will have access to required online training for them and an assistant coordinator. There is a fee for the training. Optional booster sessions are available for coordinators as well.
For nearly 30 years, the foundation’s safety day program has provided a fun, hands-on learning experience for youth through age-appropriate lessons. Each year nearly 400 Progressive Agriculture Safety Days, reaching more than 100,000 individuals, are held throughout the U.S. and Canada.