Advocating during the NEPA process

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) establishes our country’s environmental policy and implementation. Pertaining to any federal lands, NEPA is much more than an acronym, especially to agriculturalists.

On Feb. 23, as a part of the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program’s Natural Resource and Policy Seminar Series, attorney Peter Taylor and Montana Farm Bureau ACE Leadership Program coordinator, Chelcie Cargill, discussed why it is important for agriculturalists to participate in the NEPA process and how to do it effectively.

“I think NEPA touches everyone, whether they know it or not,” said Taylor, who specializes in energy and environmental law and commercial litigation for the firm Crowley Fleck PLLP.

Signed into law in 1970, NEPA came about on the heels of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” at a time when the United States was having a large environmental push. The original act was a mere six pages long with the main purpose of declaring national policy, which will encourage productive and enjoyable harmony between man and his environment.

Taylor went on to explain that NEPA is also responsible for creating the Council for Environmental Quality (CEQ), which oversees exactly how a federal agency implements NEPA rulings. It also develops and recommends environmental policy for the President of the United States. Changing administrations always play a role in the CEQ and, as expected, Biden’s CEQ is heavily focused on climate change. Something, Taylor said, all ranchers need to be cognizant of.