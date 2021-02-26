 Skip to main content
BeefWatch webinar series focuses on drought

BeefWatch webinar series focuses on drought

Cattle graze Nebraska

Cattle on the Diamond Bar Ranch north of Stapleton, Neb., in the Nebraska Sandhills.

 Submitted photo by Natalie Jones / IANR Media

In March, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln BeefWatch Webinar series will focus on planning for and managing during a drought.

Each session will feature industry experts and opportunity to interact to get your questions answered. More information about the BeefWatch Webinar Series can be found at https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series

Each webinar is free and will begin at 8 p.m. Central. Here's the line-up:

March 2, Preparing to Make Decisions During a Drought, with Dr. Jay Parsons of University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jay will discuss decision making and the importance of early planning. He will outline a process for being better prepared to make decisions in stressful situations, creating better alternatives, and avoiding common pitfalls. Register here.

March 9, The Forecast is Hot and Dry - What are my Options? with Nebraska Extension Beef EducatorAaron Berger

Management options such as feeding, shipping and selling will be discussed along with their potential repercussions. Register here.

March 16, Pre-During-Post Drought Management of Rangelands with Dr. Mitchell Stephenson, Panhandle Research and Extension Center

How do we prepare for a drought and manage our rangelands during and after? Mitch will walk us through trigger dates and how we can make decisions to manage our rangelands including how to use tools such as grass cast. Register here.

March 23, Alternative Forage Options During a Drought with Dr. Jerry Volesky, West Central Research and Extension Center

What are some alternative forage sources during a drought? This presentation will review different annual forages and how they might be used to increase grazing capacity or provide extra hay. Grazing management of these forages will also be discussed. Register here.

March 30, Stretching Forage to Meet Cow Requirements During a Drought with Dr. Travis Mulliniks, West Central Research and Extension Center

What do you need to consider when managing cows during a drought? Travis will discuss the importance of proper nutrition for the cow during a drought and how we can meet nutritional needs depending on forage availability. Register here.

More information about drought management and planning can be found at https://beef.unl.edu/cattleproduction/drought.

