Certified Angus Beef taking producer award nominations

The best cattle feeders and ranchers live up to a code of excellence every day, one based on a solid foundation of economics, ethics and sustainability. They work for their families and everyone in the supply chain right on to consumers who appreciate the best. They’re not in it for accolades, but you know who they are and we need your help on their behalf.

Their passion, drive and ability to create more top-quality beef lifts all of us and merits wider notice. That’s why each year at the Certified Angus Beef brand annual conference in September, we recognize those who exemplify our mission on their operations.

Award winners in two categories, Commitment to Excellence and Progressive Partner, are invited to the main stage to accept the honor in front of our licensees and retail partners. We will contact the winning nominees and nominators by phone to congratulate them on this award.

Annual conference

The 2021 Certified Angus Beef annual conference is scheduled to be in Marco Island Florida, Sept. 22 to 24. The 2021 award winners will be presented on stage and have the opportunity to join and meet hundreds of Certified Angus Beef licensed partners.

COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE AWARDS

These awards will most closely take into consideration the applicants’ direct effect on the supply of high-quality cattle for the Certified Angus Beef brand. In choosing honorees we consider many factors from the big picture to genetics, management practices, marketing strategies, customer service, CAB acceptance rate and more.

Nominations for this award may be made in one of the three categories below:

• Seedstock breeder

• Commercial cattlemen

• Cattle feeder

Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 awards. Nminate a fellow cattleman. Contact Kara Lee if you have any questions at 812-653-0020 or email klee@certifiedangusbeef.com.

