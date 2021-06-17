Charity Steer Show returns to Iowa State Fairgrounds in August

The Governor’s Charity Steer Show will return to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this fall.
The event, which raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to participate in this year’s show, which has been a top priority among Iowa’s governors for the past 39 years.
“Last year’s show, held at the Jeff and Deb Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, garnered a lot of support. While forced to adapt to coronavirus related restrictions, we were still able to raise $250,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa,” Reynolds said in a news release. “The 39th annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show will return to the Iowa State Fair, where we hope to exceed last year’s fundraising efforts. I look forward to competing in this year’s show, and bringing the Overall Grand Champion award back to the Governor's Mansion.”
“For decades, the Governor’s Charity Steer Show has represented the best of Iowa,” Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said. “Our world-class cattle feeders, expert youth agriculture programming, and boundless generosity.”
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council co-host this event. Iowa Cattlemen’s Association membership coordinator and Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show co-chair Tanner Lawton says the Iowa State Fair is more than the butter cow, food-on-a-stick, and grandstand entertainment.
“When I think of the Iowa State Fair, I think of the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show,” Lawton said. “The Ronald McDonald House has impacted my life far beyond the fundraising that takes place in the show ring on the first Saturday of the Iowa State Fair. Having utilized the Ronald McDonald House when my son was in the hospital makes this event even more of a focus for me. I want to give back to the charity that helped my family when we were in a time of need.”
Since 1983, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised over $4.1 million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. On Aug. 14, 24 steers will compete for Overall Grand Champion, Showmanship, People’s Choice, and a new award, referred to as Community Hero. The Community Hero award promotes fundraising efforts by encouraging steer owners to collect donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
Immediately following the competition, steers will be sold in the Penningroth Media Center. All proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. Show organizers hope to exceed last year’s fundraising efforts, which totaled $250,000.