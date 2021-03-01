 Skip to main content
Deciphering a hay test: Minerals
Forage Minute

Deciphering a hay test: Minerals

Schriefer seedstock cows

Jodi and Marc Schriefer’s registered Red Angus cows graze on hay supplement at their ranch in February 2020.

While typically lower on the lab results, the mineral makeup of forages is no less important than the protein and energy portions we discussed previously. Mineral supplementation can be a big expense in operations, so knowing how to utilize the information in a hay analysis is important.

Mineral demand in animals is highly dependent on your location and feed resources. Forage analysis can help identify possible mineral imbalances in your operation and form the basis for developing a solid mineral program. However, we need to be aware of a few things first.

When dealing with forages, just because a certain amount of mineral is listed in the analysis doesn’t mean it will be 100% available to the animal. Because mineral availability is depended on a number of factors from the feed to animal digestion, only a percent of reported minerals are actually absorbed into the blood steam.

Typically P, K, Mn and Fe are higher in bioavailability, Ca, Zn and Cu in the middle, and Mg absorption is considerably lower. To further complicate things, some minerals are able to be accumulated or stored up in cattle at times when they are in excess and then used as a reserve when diets are deficient.

Using the values provided along with animal intake, an estimate of mineral consumption for each element can be calculated and used when planning a mineral program to ensure animal needs are met without going over and unnecessarily increasing expense.

Figuring the right mineral balance for your heard can be a complicated process, so getting help from an expert if needed is always recommended. Those looking for a publication to read might find EC288-Minerals and Vitamins for Beef Cows is a great resource.

