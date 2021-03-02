Deciphering a hay test: RFV and RFQ

Two weeks ago, we looked at Total Digestible Nutrients (TDN) or energy and understanding how it is important for the health and nutrition of livestock. TDN is used to calculate forage energy availability to meet animal needs. Today we will look at Relative Feed Value or RFV and Relative Forage Quality or RFQ.
Both RFV and RFQ take into consideration intake, the energy content of the feed and the use of a standard.
ADF and NDF have been used to measure fiber and ultimately energy of hay. Labs combine them in to come up with the estimate or relative feed value or RFV. RFV has a downfall because it assumes all fiber digestibility is the same and we all know that’s just not the case. The RFV of grasses is often incorrectly valued because they have a lot of fiber compared to legumes but is more digestible than legumes.
RFQ is a newer, more accurate fiber digestibility lab technique. It also uses ADF and NDF to calculate values, but uses a simulated digestion using rumen fluid to predict forage intake and digestibility. RFQ is more accurate than RFV because it uses actual digestion values. It is a better indicator for grass hay than RFV.
Understanding which measurement of energy to use in an operation is important to calculate livestock needs which changes drastically with different stages of production. Being able to decipher RFQ and RFV will help in the purchasing or marketing grass and alfalfa hay.