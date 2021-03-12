Don’t graze too early to avoid long-term grass loss

Calves around the region are springing in pastures or tucked into calving shelters under the cows’ watchful eye, and while some producers are beginning to calve this month on tame pastures, others are keeping an eye on grazing conditions on native rangelands.
Hannah Nordby, NDSU Extension agent in Adams County, helps her producers with grazing readiness, which will be needed this year with the U.S. Drought Monitor still showing dry conditions as spring arrives.
“Grazing readiness will be especially important this year. With looming drought conditions, determining when to graze on pasture and rangeland is vital to drought management,” Nordby said.
There is a difference between rangeland species and pastureland species.
“Rangeland species are basically native species – those plants that are growing on land that historically has never been broken – while pasture species grow on land that, at one time, has been broken up and was planted back with monoculture (also known as tame or introduced) grasses,” Nordby said.
Nordby grew up on a ranch, and her interest in grazing readiness was piqued as a youth in judging grasses during youth contests.
“I participated in range judging when I was young and it was a valuable contest to me. I go back to that knowledge I gained there,” she said.
Grasses change in the number of leaves and lengths as they move to being ready to graze.
A few years ago, Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist in the NDSU animal sciences department, developed a program to show agents in 22 counties how to help their producers with grazing readiness.
Those agents weren’t able to go out and work with producers in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
“Historically, we usually go out and work with a couple of producers and check weekly for grazing readiness,” Nordby said. “However, last year, with the restrictions, I went out alone to check on a couple of pastures.”
In spring 2020, Nordby took photos of smooth bromegrass, crested wheatgrass, and western wheatgrass, all pasture grasses, at various lengths in certain leaf stages as they developed.
Later in the year, Nordby moderated and participated in the podcast “Agriculture Applied” The episode was called “Grazing Readiness,” where she interviewed Meehan and Rachel Wald, NDSU Extension agent in McHenry County.
Nordby said some producers like to “save” a tame pasture for spring grazing and/or to calve out on.
But it is easy to be confused about when grasses really are ready to tolerate cattle grazing.
“Your monoculture pastures, planted to cool season grasses, are going to be ready earlier in the year as they can handle more grazing pressure,” she said.
One pasture species will grow differently than another pasture species.
A smooth brome, for example, develops leaves differently than a crested wheatgrass.
“A smooth brome just kind of takes off right away, while a crested wheatgrass grows slightly more slowly,” Nordby said.
Soil type also plays a role in the types of grasses that can pop up and grow out in bare areas of the pasture. A producer can walk out to formerly bare areas and suddenly see foxtail barley growing.
“Some grasses like foxtail barley are more opt to grow in a clay pan area, while grasses like prairie sandreed often pop up in sandier soils,” Nordby said.
Pasture monoculture species are usually cool season grasses.
“These cool season pasture grasses will be ready at a three-leaf developmental stage,” Nordby said. “Once you reach that stage, you can kick cows out on it.”
Native species rangelands have both cool and warm season grasses, and producers can divide out the cool season from the warm season species to graze the appropriate grasses at the right time.
“Native grasses are native to North Dakota (and the Northern Plains) and are adapted to the climate and late frost. These grasses take a little longer to reach grazing readiness,” she said.
When native grasses reach the “three-and-a-half leaf stage, they are ready for grazing,” she said.
Producers can use this information to identify their grasses in their rangelands.
“Maybe their rangelands are dominated by those pasture species such as crested wheatgrass, and those areas can be grazed earlier,” she said. “As the season progresses, you can then kick them out onto the warmer season native range species.”
Grazing too early can be costly in terms of total forage production during the entire grazing season.
On the other hand, if a producer has both a smooth brome and a crested wheatgrass, for example, and both are at slightly different stages, management could change.
“A manager has to determine what he wants to do. If he wants to control one grass over another, and doesn’t want a certain grass to be dominant, he can graze earlier to knock that back,” Nordby said.
If grasses are not ready to be grazed, there will be a loss of herbage production, which can reduce stocking rate and animal performance.
“But every producer kind of has their own way of when they kick the cows out onto the grasses,” she said.
Some check growing degree days, which use air temperature to estimate plant growth development.
According to NDSU, native cool season grasses begin growing once the average temperature is 32 degrees or greater for five consecutive days (typically mid-March) and reach grazing readiness in mid- to late May.
Warm season grasses start growing once the average temperature is 40 degrees or greater for five consecutive days (typically early April) and reach grazing readiness in mid- to late June.
“It is often easier as you do chores to go out in the pasture and count leaf development stages,” Nordby added.
During a Beef Day in Adams County over the 2019-2020 winter, Nordby gave a presentation on grazing readiness.
“We talked about identifying grass species and what classifies as a grass species in a pasture versus a range species,” she said. “Photos always help. I showed them photos, which makes clear what a two-leaf, three-leaf or even a four-and-a-half-leaf stage looks like.”
According to NDSU, grazing too late increases forage loss and waste through trampling or reduced palatability, and increases more exotic cool season grasses.
If producers are unsure of their pasture or rangeland leaf stage, they should contact their county Extension agent.
Producers can watch for grazing readiness talks in their counties or regions, or go to Nordby’s podcast on the Adams County Extension page at: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/adamscountyextension/podcast.