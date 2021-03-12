Don’t graze too early to avoid long-term grass loss

Calves around the region are springing in pastures or tucked into calving shelters under the cows’ watchful eye, and while some producers are beginning to calve this month on tame pastures, others are keeping an eye on grazing conditions on native rangelands.

Hannah Nordby, NDSU Extension agent in Adams County, helps her producers with grazing readiness, which will be needed this year with the U.S. Drought Monitor still showing dry conditions as spring arrives.

“Grazing readiness will be especially important this year. With looming drought conditions, determining when to graze on pasture and rangeland is vital to drought management,” Nordby said.

There is a difference between rangeland species and pastureland species.

“Rangeland species are basically native species – those plants that are growing on land that historically has never been broken – while pasture species grow on land that, at one time, has been broken up and was planted back with monoculture (also known as tame or introduced) grasses,” Nordby said.

Nordby grew up on a ranch, and her interest in grazing readiness was piqued as a youth in judging grasses during youth contests.

“I participated in range judging when I was young and it was a valuable contest to me. I go back to that knowledge I gained there,” she said.

Grasses change in the number of leaves and lengths as they move to being ready to graze.

A few years ago, Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist in the NDSU animal sciences department, developed a program to show agents in 22 counties how to help their producers with grazing readiness.