Grazing through snow and ice

While the moisture this year is welcome, winter precipitation can bring challenges to animals grazing crop residues or stockpiled range. Not all snow is created equal however, and impacts can vary.
Just how much snow or ice can be a problem for animals grazing is debatable. This back and forth can mostly be attributed to two factors, the forage itself and precipitation we receive. The height and structure of forage is a huge part of availability under snow or ice Taller and fluffy forages like stockpiled pasture or windrowed grass are easier for animals to reach under snow and ice.
People are also reading…
When it comes to precipitation, a heavy, wet snow will be harder to dig through than dry, fluff. However, even dryer snow in a large amount will result in the bottom portion getting compressed and more difficult to dig through. Crusting of the top layer after sunny days or warm temperatures is a concern as well. Compression and the forming of a crust makes animals trying to dig through for a bite have to work that much harder.
With ice, thickness and length of time it is maintained are the two factors to keep in mind. An inch of ice that melts in a day or two after warm temperatures can have less of an impact and ½ inch that sticks around for three or four days.
So, what is the level we need to watch for? Every animal is going to be a bit different, however, I like the 6 and ¼ inch rule. 6 inches of snow or ¼ inch of ice, and animals have to work harder to eat. At this point we need to start watching animal condition, and be ready to supplement, especially when temperatures drop. With colder temperatures, animals require more and more energy just to meet basic metabolic needs.