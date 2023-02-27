“Without the data, it’s hard to see the progress or know the areas to improve,” said Trent Winter of Wintergreen Farms in Clifton, Kansas.
Wintergreen Farms made sire selection adjustments to improve their cattle’s marbling ability and ultimately optimize both premiums and yields on the grid, all using carcass data received from GeneNet, a grid marketing service that negotiates fed-cattle pricing based on carcass characteristics, including quality and yield grade.
“GeneNet allows cattle feeders to leverage their animal data from our management software to strategically market their investment in quality genetics and exceptional management. This information arms them with collective negotiation power on GeneNet’s marketing grids to communicate to buyers the value of their cattle,” said Justin Sexten of Zoetis.
Zoetis is partnering with Select Sires Inc. to put its digital cattle record program, Performance Livestock Analytics, to work with Select Sires’s GeneNet’s to gain producers bargaining power for the quality cattle they raise.
Sandra Utter, GeneNet manager at Select Sires Inc., said the collaboration with Zoetis will help drive better genetic and management decisions to breed and market quality cattle.
“Because Select Sires is positioned at the front and back end of the beef production chain, we can help beef producers capture and analyze data that allows them to create, measure, manage and make changes to increase profitability from conception to consumption,” Utter said. “Data captured in Performance Beef can help us evaluate cattle performance in the feedlot and provides the necessary history and genetic makeup critical to successfully marketing on GeneNet grids.”
Through this partnership with Select Sires, Zoetis will begin the development of connecting the carcass data to the digital ecosystems for Performance Livestock Analytics and Blockyard to enable more seamless management and genetics decision-making tools. This integration will provide participating customers access to valuable carcass data within their current platform for Performance Beef. This will help minimize data entry and also provide producers insights into how their use of elite genetics is performing on the rail and adding value.
For Zoetis and Select Sires customers interested in learning more about competitive and profitable marketing opportunities for their cattle, visit GeneNetBeef.com.