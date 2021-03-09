Herd health: Don’t overlook vaccine plan

Whether a beef producer has 25 head or 2,500, it’s just as important to manage fertility and the impacts of the cattle herd.

That was the advice of award-winning Nebraska veterinarian Joe Gillespie, DVM. The Boehringer Ingelheim vet shared recommendations for herd optimization during a webinar titled “The Business of Beef: Reproductive Hormones/Benefits for the Cow-Calf Producer," Feb. 11.

The three factors that most consistently affect reproduction, he said, are disease, nutrition and genetics.

“If you manage these three, you can move cattle in the right direction, and have calves weighing more pounds at the sale barn,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie, who lives in the western High Plains of Nebraska, said there’s a lot of concern about drought and the health of cattle in the region. One way to help is to maintain a vaccination program against infectious diseases. Despite the importance of vaccinating calves, Gillespie said only half of calves sold at market are only vaccinated once before they’re sold.

“So, there’s opportunity to create herd protection,” he said.

Several sexually-transmitted diseases of concern are vibrio, BVD, lepto, IBR (Infectious bovine rhinotracheitis,) and bovine trichomoniasis. Reproductive diseases can have tremendous impacts on fertility, causing pregnancy loss.

“We need to consider what impact any disease can have on your herd, and consult with the veterinarian to be sure to protect and ensure better chances of fertility and calves born next year,” Gillespie said.