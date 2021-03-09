Herd health: Don’t overlook vaccine plan

Whether a beef producer has 25 head or 2,500, it’s just as important to manage fertility and the impacts of the cattle herd.
That was the advice of award-winning Nebraska veterinarian Joe Gillespie, DVM. The Boehringer Ingelheim vet shared recommendations for herd optimization during a webinar titled “The Business of Beef: Reproductive Hormones/Benefits for the Cow-Calf Producer," Feb. 11.
The three factors that most consistently affect reproduction, he said, are disease, nutrition and genetics.
“If you manage these three, you can move cattle in the right direction, and have calves weighing more pounds at the sale barn,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie, who lives in the western High Plains of Nebraska, said there’s a lot of concern about drought and the health of cattle in the region. One way to help is to maintain a vaccination program against infectious diseases. Despite the importance of vaccinating calves, Gillespie said only half of calves sold at market are only vaccinated once before they’re sold.
“So, there’s opportunity to create herd protection,” he said.
Several sexually-transmitted diseases of concern are vibrio, BVD, lepto, IBR (Infectious bovine rhinotracheitis,) and bovine trichomoniasis. Reproductive diseases can have tremendous impacts on fertility, causing pregnancy loss.
“We need to consider what impact any disease can have on your herd, and consult with the veterinarian to be sure to protect and ensure better chances of fertility and calves born next year,” Gillespie said.
Nutrition often gets blamed and forgotten. When forages are short, often cows are fed the hay that’s available. Gillespie encourages producers to consider hay quality.
“If we get our cattle in a positive nutrition plane, and increase protein and look at the 30-60 days before calving, we can ultimately have success because of that excellent nutrition,” he said.
Synchronization is also important. Gillespie suggests using hormone products to help ensure cows are bred close to the beginning of the breeding season.
The Business of Beef webinar, also covered parasite resistance.
Stomach and intestinal roundworms, and liver flukes are the ones to be concerned about, according to Dr. Ray Kaplan, DVM, of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. With some dewormers losing effectiveness, he emphasizes working with nature rather than solving every problem with a drug.
“Dewormers remain an important component of worm control, but we also need to think about deworming less and deworming smarter,” he said. “If worms are resistant and you’re paying for the drugs, you’re not getting all the benefit you’re expecting.”
Parasite problems can arise when areas are overgrazed. When grass is consistently grazed below 4 inches, not only are you getting less regrowth from plants, but most of the parasites are living below that mark, Kaplan said.
One way to keep parasites from developing resistance is not treating all of the livestock. If the cattle look good, then the parasites aren’t having an effect on them, Kaplan said.
Put some animals in grouped pens which are of similar weight, he suggested. It’s possible to select cattle that are resistant to parasites.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.