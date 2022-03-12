Iowa-developed tech aims to streamline business for small meat processors

Iowa ag-tech company Smart Locker launched a platform meant to reduce stress and increase profits for meat processors who continue to face supply chain issues and order backlogs.
The app lets small meat processors automate and organize tasks so they can maintain efficiency and grow responsibly as demand for their services continues to soar.
Users can send customized online cutting instruction forms and store data about their customers and orders securely in the cloud. Users will also be able to manage their slaughter availability, book appointments, and send reminders to streamline workflows during a hectic time for processors.
Smart Locker was co-founded by Alex Freeman, an Iowa native and former Iowa Department of Agriculture policy advisor who now works with meat processors to secure grants and financial assistance.
“There is no simple, powerful tool like this exclusively for the meat processing community. We are so excited to finally give meat processors the modern solution they deserve,” Freeman said.
Interested meat processors can schedule a free demo and consultation by visiting www.SmartLockerUSA.com.