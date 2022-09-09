Iowa State students participate in swine veterinary internship

Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) has hired three interns to participate in its Swine Veterinary Internship Program (SVIP): Morgan Johnson, Lauren Tidgren and Amber Vegter.
The 12-week program offers students the opportunity to learn and develop technical swine specific skills. SVIP also provides its interns with the tools to conduct field research, communicate their findings and focus on creating a professional veterinary experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome these talented students to our Swine Veterinary Internship Program,” said Dr. Edgar Diaz, swine technical services manager for Ceva. “Each student was chosen based on their valuable education and experience. We believe they will provide us with new insights into swine health care. We hope this internship will continue to aid in the molding of our future veterinarians.”
Morgan Johnson is an undergraduate student at Iowa State University (ISU), studying animal science. Johnson has personal experience in farming and showing cattle and has a particular interest in swine, poultry and beef. As an ISU student, Johnson has worked in the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL). She has also worked for Pipestone Systems, in the farrowing and gestation unit, gaining veterinary experience with large and small animals, including swine.
Lauren Tidgren earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Iowa State University. She will be attending the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University, working towards her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Tidgren has a passion for swine research, prompted from working with a swine epidemiologist at ISU. She planned, implemented and wrote a manuscript for a retrial study testing the efficacy of disinfectants on viruses.
Amber Vegter is a first-year student at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Vegter has extensive veterinary research experience. She has served as a swine research assistant in the Rumbeiha Lab at Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She gained skills in obtaining data in the field, collecting high quality data and samples for testing. She presented her work in the 2019 National Conference for Undergraduate Research.
During the program, interns will train in diagnostic sampling, swine bleeding and necropsy techniques, technical writing and veterinary product development. The program provides students with hands-on experience in swine production medicine, networking opportunities with industry experts and the chance to travel throughout the Midwest to meet and interact with various swine producers, veterinarians and students from other universities.
Following the internship, each student will present at American Association of Swine Veterinarians conference in March 2023.