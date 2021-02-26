Lessons in AI

In the past nine years, Doug Smith and Larry Rowden have taught more than 570 students armed in long, red plastic sleeves how to artificially breed a beef cow in the “Red Barn” at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Maddy Carr of North Platte is one of their pupils.
“I have watched our vet back home A.I., and I thought it would be really neat to learn and be able to do it on my own cows in the future,” said Carr.
She is a veterinary technology and agriculture production student at NCTA.
Hands-on courses in artificial insemination teach students proficiency in a technical skill, said Smith, animal science professor and livestock judging coach. Plus, A.I. offers greater marketability as graduates enter the workforce or make management decisions in their own operations.
In Rowden and Smith’s joint effort, they teach a two- to three-day college credit course and certify students in A.I. Rowden, of Broken Bow, is district business manager for ABS. He teaches the first portion of the class, outlining the intricacies of bovine reproductive anatomy. He works to ensure students maintain a safe, calm, and comfortable atmosphere in working with large livestock.
Smith teaches proper semen handling techniques and how to use A.I. equipment. He also instructs the technical skills to observe estrus detection and estrus synchronization methods used in beef cattle.
This knowledge won’t prove beneficial unless pupils make educated decisions, he emphasizes. Smith also leads lessons on bull selection and EPDs (expected progeny differences) which enable producers to bring the most influential genetics into their herds.
Once training and practicing the A.I. techniques in the classroom and on cows in NCTA’s Red Barn is done, students complete the course with practical and written exams.
Smith and Rowden believe that training individuals for A.I. programs proves beneficial to anyone interested cattle production.
“A.I. opens up the opportunity to add management tools to the proverbial toolbox as a successful manager and producer,” Smith said. “It also makes the enhancement of genetics in a beef or dairy herd that much more attainable.”
Course value for NCTA students and other producers who take the class is echoed by Rowden. Technical skills prepare students for employment in cattle operations. Also, Nebraska has high demand for A.I. technicians in the dairy industry as dairy cows and heifers are bred year-round, not just seasonally as in purebred or commercial beef herds.
Rowden said he appreciates his teaching experiences at NCTA: “I enjoy the interaction with the next generation of people who will keep animal agriculture an important part of our rural American life and business.”
Aggie alumni of the A.I. school value the technical knowledge gained for their careers.
Cory Johnson of Burwell graduated from NCTA in 2014. When he took the class in 2013, Johnson’s family wanted to implement A.I. to improve herd genetics and launch a heifer development program.
His A.I. skills were useful to the family’s operation. However, when markets were high, they got out of the cow business. Johnson now farms his own ground, along with helping at his family’s farm and backgrounding lot, and has a custom silage chopping business.
Johnson, a former state FFA officer, appreciates the education which prepared him for work in ag lending in addition to farming.
“The college is strategically designed to utilize its resources to give students real life experiences in livestock production,” he said. “NCTA also does a tremendous job of connecting industry leaders and students, resulting in smooth transitions into employment and business.”
Bailey Hinrichs, 2017 NCTA graduate, was certified in A.I. in 2016 and is still applying the skills on her own Charolais cattle operation near Glenvil. Shortly after taking the class, Hinrichs interned at the Fred Ranch, using the skills to A.I. service 150 cows. Hinrichs said her knowledge has been instrumental to the partnership she and her family have in raising and marketing purebred bulls and replacement females each spring.
In sub-zero temperatures over a February weekend, 20 Aggie students took the A.I. course at NCTA. They later shared some experiences.
Cauy Bennett of Elwood, is a first year student in livestock management. She plans to use her new knowledge at her family ranch where she will be breeding replacement heifers. She’s also opening the certification will increase my career opportunities in the future.
“I think it is very important to have technical skills in specialized areas like this because first, you have the knowledge and skills for your own operation, but also you have it for more job opportunities,” she said.
Avery Bermel of Curtis, is a second year animal science, taking classes while working at the Nebraska Bull Service in McCook.
“I was interested in getting experience on both sides of the A.I. industry,” said Bermel, who also wants to start A.I. breeding cows at home.
The next A.I. school is March 12-14. The courses fill quickly, but there are still spots open to the public. Both non-NCTA and enrolled students are welcome. For information, contact Doug Smith at 308-367-5286 or doug.smith@unl.edu.