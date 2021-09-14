New way for producers to process protein

Just over a year ago a group of visionaries from various companies saw a gap in the meat processing industry. These creative thinkers came from Central Confinement Services, Food & Livestock Planning Inc., Process Systems Co., and DGA Engineering. Together they formed Protein Processing Services.

After much research, they discovered that together they could eliminate that gap. The gap was a need for smaller processing facilities. A plant that could process two dozen to 50 animals a day.

“We did webinars with several producers,” said Steve Becker, vice-president of business development for CenCon. “We discovered several people were interested in building these kind of plants.”

As the endeavor kicked-off, it – like so many things – ran into roadblocks in the shape of the COVID virus and the restrictions put in place by various entities. The good news was that due to said restrictions, the need for their plant heightened. Since they were already in the process of implementing the idea, they were a step ahead, Becker said.

While timing is important, the success of Protein Processing Services has also been due in large part to the team behind the scheme. With years of familiarity of the cattle confinement industry, the processing industry and with all the various machinery used – the PPS team is the total package.

“One of the key reasons you would work with us is the experience of the team,” Becker said. “We have years of experience in the industry.”

He said once a potential customer has met the PPS team and found out what they can provide their operation, very few are unhappy. The company’s services include a feasibility study, assistance drawing up a business plan and even site selection among other things.