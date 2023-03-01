Cattle economics point toward favorable conditions in the coming years, and Jeff Clark, market development specialist with Corteva Agriscience, advises producers to begin readying their operations now, starting with their pastures and rangeland.
“Grazing is such an integral part of cattle production — from cow-calf to stockers,” Clark said. “Whether due to too little or too much moisture, our grazing lands have taken a beating. They need recovery. And that takes time.”
Clark recommends producers extend a gentle hand of management through 2023. Record herd liquidation during recent years presents an opportunity to reduce grazing pressure or extend rest periods.
“Before producers consider buying or renting more hard-to-find pastureland, we recommend taking action to improve the grazing acres they already have,” he said. “That approach can help enhance profit potential.”
Clark suggests producers consider these four steps during 2023:
• Manage moisture for maximum benefit. To help speed drought recovery, control low-value, undesirable plants — including viney blackberry-dewberry and opportunistic volunteer trees — ensuring moisture goes toward grass recovery, rather than to growing weeds. In rain-saturated areas, weeds will aggressively outcompete forage grasses.
For broadleaf weeds, a residual herbicide, such as DuraCor herbicide, will help control biennial thistles and other weeds early, along with later-emerging species, like ragweed.
• Add flexibility in grazing management. Crossfencing to split a larger pasture into two smaller pastures allows producers to switch paddocks based on the level of production and the amount of rest needed for the previously grazed pasture to recover. This can help improve forage utilization and allow for greater rest-recovery periods.
• Consider cultural practices to boost productivity. Incorporating weed and brush control, fertilizer according to soil test or overseeding where needed can help restore productivity. In states where offered, UltiGraz Pasture Weed & Feed saves an application cost by combining herbicide and fertilizer in a single pass.
• Focus on becoming a low-cost producer. Remember: Grazed forages represent the cattle producer’s lowest-cost feed source. Investing in pasture improvement is an excellent cost-management strategy. Don’t overlook opportunities to prebook fertilizer, herbicides, feed, hay and other inputs when pricing is favorable, as well.
“Herd rebuilding or expansion must start with enabling grazing land to support the additional animals over the long term,” Clark said. “Your trusted advisers, such as Extension specialists, consultants or industry experts — including those from Corteva Agriscience — can help you make the best decisions for your operation.”
Learn more about how intensifying pasture management can provide the vital foundation for herd expansion at RangeAndPasture.com/ROI. Find your Corteva range and pasture specialist at RangeAndPasture.com.