South Dakota Grazing Exchange connects farmers, ranchers

South Dakota is one of the first states to make an effort to connect livestock owners with landowners for grazing opportunities.

The state’s Soil Health Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk also oversees the South Dakota Grazing Exchange. She has been doing so for a little over a year. Her job is to assist landowners looking for livestock producers and vice versa.

Zenk and the state see the operation as a way to promote healthy soils and soil conservation. Their plan is to get livestock out of the habit of overgrazing and into healthy land management practices, Zenk said.

“We are pretty excited about how it has taken off,” she said. “It has been very successful and is making progress.”

The grazing exchange hosts a website at www.sdgrazingexchange.com that allows both parties to search for a fitting solution to their needs, whether it be a need for land to graze or for livestock. The site is broken down by type of grazing – corn stover, cover crop, etc. – and also tells if water or fencing is available. In addition, the site will inform potential grazers if any chemical applications have occurred.

Other resources on the website include examples of agreements between landowners and livestock owners for grazing. Zenk said there is no government intrusion on personal information shared on the site. The participants create their own accounts, establish contact and then interact person-to-person.