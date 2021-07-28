 Skip to main content
South Dakota Grazing Exchange connects farmers, ranchers

Cover crop grazing

The South Dakota Grazing Exchange helps connect farmers with cover crops or crop residue to livestock producers seeking grazing opportunities

 Submitted photo

South Dakota is one of the first states to make an effort to connect livestock owners with landowners for grazing opportunities.

The state’s Soil Health Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk also oversees the South Dakota Grazing Exchange. She has been doing so for a little over a year. Her job is to assist landowners looking for livestock producers and vice versa.

Zenk and the state see the operation as a way to promote healthy soils and soil conservation. Their plan is to get livestock out of the habit of overgrazing and into healthy land management practices, Zenk said.

“We are pretty excited about how it has taken off,” she said. “It has been very successful and is making progress.”

The grazing exchange hosts a website at www.sdgrazingexchange.com that allows both parties to search for a fitting solution to their needs, whether it be a need for land to graze or for livestock. The site is broken down by type of grazing – corn stover, cover crop, etc. – and also tells if water or fencing is available. In addition, the site will inform potential grazers if any chemical applications have occurred.

Other resources on the website include examples of agreements between landowners and livestock owners for grazing. Zenk said there is no government intrusion on personal information shared on the site. The participants create their own accounts, establish contact and then interact person-to-person.

“We just want to provide the means of bringing the two groups together,” she said.

Goats, sheep and cattle help cropland, she said. It also provides a new revenue source for some growers. Mostly, it’s about connecting farmers and ranchers to do what they do best.

“Producers like to help producers,” Zenk said. “Ag is a unifying business.”

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.  

Jon Burleson is the Midwest Messenger reporter, based in eastern Nebraska. Reach him at jon.burleson@lee.net.

