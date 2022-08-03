Transportation training helps protect cattle, meat quality

For cattle haulers or anyone who transports cattle, getting certified in Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT) plays an important role in cattle safety. Proper handling can reduce sickness, prevent bruises and improve the quality of the meat.

BQAT is a certification that cattle haulers can receive as they learn about different aspects of hauling cattle, animal wellbeing, safety and safety of the driver. Some sessions include training in BQA (Beef Quality Assurance.)

There are specific objectives covered in the training, said Beth Doran, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. First is safety for the person transporting and the cattle, she said.

“We also want to assure the consumer that good care is being taken care of for these animals … and that the people who haul them are very skilled at what they do and they follow standard operating procedures,” Doran said.

Do cattle haulers have to become BQAT-certified? It all depends on the entity. Some packers require it.

“Most of the BQAT requirements are coming from packers and processors. There are even some producers who require the haulers they contract to haul their cattle to have a BQAT certification,” said Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance.

Haulers delivering cattle from the farm or ranch to the feed yard may not be required to have it.

There are two types of BQAT certification categories: farmer-rancher has an emphasis on hauling cattle in private gooseneck trailers or bumper pull trailer, and professional driver has an emphasis on hauling cattle in a commercial trailer.

In both trainings, people learn principles of stockmanship, about loading animals pre-trip onto a truck, what to do while on the road and upon arrival at the destination, and unloading cattle.

Increased awareness is being put on what to do in an emergency and education about the risk of possible disease transfer and how quickly disease could spread.

“We educate about best biosecurity practices, something simple as putting coveralls and boots, which you take off and switch out before you get back in the truck. We may wash those boots off before going onto the next operation, in case someone didn’t realize they might’ve picked something up, and we emphasize PPE (personal protective equipment like coveralls and boots),” said Emma Mulvaney, associate director of Beef Quality Assurance programs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

A biosecurity plan template is available to help farmers and ranchers walk through biosecurity measures on their operation. The goal is to let them know what could happen and educate as many as possible in the cattle industry to keep potential diseases from spreading.

“If you have new cattle coming in, you’d want to quarantine them for a period of time to keep any potential diseases from spreading. We’ve seen disease transfer within the pork and poultry industries recently, which is just an example why we educate about biosecurity to prevent it from becoming widespread across the U.S.,” Mulvaney said.

When participants complete the professional driver certification, they receive a dashboard handbook that has tips and reminders of all they learned. Recertification is every three years. Cattle haulers will not have to start all over.

“The new materials are just to provide a fresh updated look for haulers who are recertifying for a second or third time,” Fulton said.

BQAT evolved out of the Master Cattle Transporters program, which had been around more than a decade prior to the BQAT launch in 2018.

“Knowing that cattle transport is highly visible to consumers is another reason this program was elevated to become BQA Transportation,” Mulvaney said.

The program is science based and also producer-driven. As the industry changes and evolves, education material is revises. This fall will bring the release of new BQAT online courses and resources.

Training in Iowa

Cattle transporters can certify or renew their certification at BQAT workshops open to anyone in the U.S. Trainings in Iowa are set for Aug 9 at the Sioux County Extension office in Orange City, and Nov. 29 at the Cherokee County Extension office.

“We try to target people who are hauling market-ready cattle into a major packing plant like JBS, Exel, Tyson and National Beef. Those four are asking for their cattle transporters to show that card at the plant before they unload them,” said Beth Doran, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

This requirement started three years ago, and that certificate that they get when they go through the training kind of like a driver’s license.

To take the training class, please call two days ahead. There’s no fee for Iowa trainings. For more information, contact Beth at 712-737-4230 or email doranb@iastate.edu.

Training in South Dakota

South Dakota State Univetrsity Extension will host a BQAT certification opportunities for haulers and producers 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center located at 1800 E Spruce St. in Mitchell, South Dakota.

In-person BQAT certification courses are limited in South Dakota. Therefore, South Dakota cattle haulers and producers residing near surrounding state borders may attend a BQAT certification offered in any state. Producers from other states may attend a South Dakota BQAT certification training.

An online training course is also available for cattle haulers and producers needing to certify or renew their certification. Those interested can complete the online BQAT certification course at www.bqa.org.

To ensure enough materials are available, pre-registration is encouraged for all in-person South Dakota trainings. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Registration is $25 per person, and those wanting to participate can register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page.

For more information, contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension livestock stewardship specialist and Beef Quality Assurance coordinator, at 605-688-6623 or Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu.

Training in Nebraska

In Nebraska, the next BQAT trainings will be held in October, and again in December. All Nebraska

Nebraska Extension is hosing the following Beef Quality Assurance and BQA-Transportation classes this year:

Ogallala Monday, Oct. 3 4p.m. Mid-Plains Community College - Ogallala Campus

Lexington Tuesday, Oct. 4 10 a.m. Dawson County Extension Office

Geneva Wednesday, Oct. 5 10 a.m. Ag Hall - Fillmore County Fairgrounds

Columbus Thursday, Oct. 6 10 a.m. Ag Park

O'neill Friday, Oct. 7 10 a.m. Holt County Extension Office

Bridgeport Friday, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Prairie Winds Community Center

Norfolk Monday, Dec. 12 5 p.m. Norfolk Extension

Beatrice Tuesday, Dec. 13 10 a.m. Gage County Extension Office

St. Paul Tuesday, Dec. 13 4 p.m. Civic Center

McCook Wednesday, Dec. 14 10 a.m. 4-H Building at Red Willow County Fairgrounds

Thedford Wednesday, Dec. 14 5 p.m. Sandhills Corral

For Nebraska information: Bqa.unl.edu

At this time Kansas doesn’t have any BQAT trainings planned.