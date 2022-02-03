Winter attention focuses on pregnant cows, bulls and calves

In the dead of winter now, it’s especially vital to be sure that calves are thriving and to give pregnant cows and bulls extra attention for their healthiest wellbeing.
In addition to being well fed, it’s important to keep first calf heifers separated from cows, and be alert to the immediate, significant needs of bulls.
First calf heifers versus cows
It is possible to cause nutrient deficiencies in first calf heifers if they aren’t separated from mature cows.
“If we keep them with other cows and feed them like a mature cow, it could cause a lack of nutrients in those first calf heifers, which hurts the development of the fetus and its nutrient needs. That causes stress and long-term implications on how the fetus develops,” said Phillip Lancaster, PhD., a research assistant and professor at the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University.
A lack of nutrients in early gestation can affect the internal organs, and the ability of the intestines to absorb nutrients.
Any nutrient restrictions mid-gestation can impact muscle development and marbling, and later on can impact immune function of the calf and its ability to absorb colostrum.
Experts recommend supplementing protein, as well as adding energy to the diet if cows are out on pastures with low quality forage.
“If their primary source of nutrients is pasture or hay, we want them to consume as much as they can,” Lancaster said.
If the digestion of the forage decreases, there won’t be as much room in their gut to consume more. In that case, he recommends a high fiber type of supplement such as distillers grains.
“As the protein level goes down from 40 to 30 to 20, even 12% range cubes, the amount of carbohydrates has to go up,” he said. “Look for cubes that have a lot of high fiber feeds in them like soybean hulls, wheat middlings or distillers grain.”
The feed tag is listed in order of relative amounts. If grains or cereal grains are listed first or second, then it probably has a lot of starch in it. If grain by-products (or corn by-products) is the primary ingredient, then they’re using the high-fiber products such as soy hulls or distillers grains.
Pregnant cows also need easy access to minerals.
Bull health
Many remember the February cold snap last year. It came with the concern that breeding could be affected if bulls had some cold damage to their reproductive organs.
When bulls are standing, the scrotum has muscles to pull them up into the body. The issue is when they’re laying down, a veterinary expert said. Providing a warm place to rest can help.
“Create a thick layer of bedding so when bulls lay down they’re not in contact with the cold ground. If they’re adequately bedded, they usually stay warm and avoid frostbite,” said Dr. Tony Hawkins, DVM, a technical service veterinarian at Valley Vet Supply in Marysville, Kansas.
Corn stalks are a good choice for bedding. Wind breaks also help keep bulls out of the coldest temperatures.
Keep bulls in adequate body condition, and with good access to water to thermo-regulate appropriately, Hawkins said.
In addition to having fertility checks before winter, spring exams help ensure bulls are as fertile as possible. For spring calving, Hawkins recommends exams conducted in the spring if producers turn bulls out in the May or June timeframe.
“Most of the bulls’ diet should be from hay with energy supplementation to maintain body condition and energy,” he said. “Also, distillers grain, alfalfa hay all make a good protein supplement, or a commercial lick tub.”
Nutrition for calves
For producers calving now, the most important task is making sure calves get up and get their colostrum. Ideally, they’re up in four hours and nursing. They need to be up by 12 hours and get 3-4 quarts of colostrum, the first milk from their mothers. After 24 hours, they’re unable to absorb the full benefits of colostrum.
“There are whole antibodies made of protein in the colostrum, so in the first 24 hours of life, their bodies are made that they can absorb those to get immunity. The amount they’re able to absorb diminishes from birth to up to 24 hours,” Hawkins said.
If the momma doesn’t accept the calf and they can’t nurse, it’s necessary to tube or bottle feed them and get 3-4 quarts of a good quality colostrum replacer in them.
There are two components to making up for mother’s colostrum. A colostsrum replacer has higher levels of antibodies. There’s also a supplement. A replacer is recommended if they get no colostrum from the cow. If they got up and nursed, but if you’re not sure they got as much or the quality they need, then the supplement would help.
There are specific instructions to tube feeding correctly. Hawkins explained:
“If you’re actively tubing them, put that esophageal tube on their left side. They need to be standing or sitting upright on their sternum while they’re feeding. If they’re laying down and you’re putting liquids in their stomach, they could regurgitate it.”
Don’t squeeze too much or too hard, he said. The goal is to avoid getting colostrum into the lungs and creating pneumonia.
It’s also important to give calves easy access to water and check that water isn’t frozen.
For any livestock, the colder it gets the more energy they burn trying to keep warm. That energy needs to be filled back up.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.