Winter attention focuses on pregnant cows, bulls and calves

In the dead of winter now, it’s especially vital to be sure that calves are thriving and to give pregnant cows and bulls extra attention for their healthiest wellbeing.

In addition to being well fed, it’s important to keep first calf heifers separated from cows, and be alert to the immediate, significant needs of bulls.

First calf heifers versus cows

It is possible to cause nutrient deficiencies in first calf heifers if they aren’t separated from mature cows.

“If we keep them with other cows and feed them like a mature cow, it could cause a lack of nutrients in those first calf heifers, which hurts the development of the fetus and its nutrient needs. That causes stress and long-term implications on how the fetus develops,” said Phillip Lancaster, PhD., a research assistant and professor at the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University.

A lack of nutrients in early gestation can affect the internal organs, and the ability of the intestines to absorb nutrients.

Any nutrient restrictions mid-gestation can impact muscle development and marbling, and later on can impact immune function of the calf and its ability to absorb colostrum.

Experts recommend supplementing protein, as well as adding energy to the diet if cows are out on pastures with low quality forage.

“If their primary source of nutrients is pasture or hay, we want them to consume as much as they can,” Lancaster said.