Madison FFA students explore facets of farming

Madison FFA Chapter members are getting a first-hand look at how agribusiness is done.
Last year, the 20 FFA students in grades ninth through twelfth started a one-acre test plot near the school. Their first-year FFA Advisor and UNL graduate, Kara Phillips, said they planted a couple of soybean hybrids.
The students harvested the beans and took them to Ochsner Grain Company in Madison, Nebraska. The folks at Ochsner let the students watch the processing procedure from the movement through the grain bin and into the business aspect, Phillips said.
This year, the class plans to plant a couple of corn hybrids, with maybe a popcorn variety among the selection, she said. The seeds and spraying from both crops were donated by the Farmers Pride Coop in Madison. They also conducted soil testing.
“I’ve been impressed with the great support we received from the community,” Phillips said. “They really like having the FFA program here.”
The Madison Chapter was founded in 2015. The 20 members are hoping to expand by establishing a seventh and eighth grade segment.
“A lot of our students don’t come from farm backgrounds,” Phillips said. “But, their parents work in some variation of agribusiness.”
She said it is fun seeing them develop an appreciation and excitement about farming.
“Most of my students won’t go into farming,” Phillips said “But, they respect it more now that they have seen what goes into it.”