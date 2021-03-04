Pender FFA participates in community food drive

The Pender FFA Chapter is an agricultural science program located in Pender, Nebraska. Their chapter has 77 active AET student accounts.
The FFA students are developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The Pender FFA participated in the National FFA Days of Service Program. The "Hundred for the Hungry” Food Drive was held March 4. Donation boxes were located at Cubbys, the Community Center and at the offices of the Pender Times. Donations were delivered to the Pender Ministerial Association Food Pantry. The goal was to collect at least 100 pounds of donations.
Prior to that, the Pender FFA Chapter participated in the District III Leadership Development Events. The chapter earned purple ribbons and had a qualifier for state competition in the Senior Parliamentary Procedure, Conduct of Chapter Meetings and Senior Public Speaking categories.
They also had purple ribbon winners in the Natural Resources Speaking, Cooperative Speaking, and Senior Parliamentary Pro team. Their Ag Demonstration earned third place and are state alternates.
Currently, the Chapter is preparing for its meeting on Monday, March 15. There will also be the annual Labor Auction that day. On Monday, March 29, there will be a state dress rehearsal.