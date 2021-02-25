After successful sale, cold snap settles in for Strohs

KILLDEER, N.D. – After nearly two years of preparing registered Hereford bulls, as well as registered and commercial bred heifers for their annual production sale earlier this month, Matt Stroh said the sale was a success.

“Our 31st annual Ranch Ready Production Sale was a good sale for us, and we were happy with the results,” Matt said. “We had a lot of help from friends, family and neighbors that we were grateful for. We are also very appreciative of the support from all our customers over the years – and this year was no exception. I want to make sure they know how much we appreciate them.”

Matt Stroh operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.

With the help of many supporters of the family, they prepared the bulls, the grounds and the barn for the sale.

“We could not have done it without the help from friends, family and neighbors. They helped get the cattle cleaned up, fed, watered and sorted, and the sale pens set up. Together, we got the sale barn and everything readied for the sale – it was a big project,” he said.

The bulls and bred heifers were penned near the sale barn. The next day, the sale was broadcast online and videos of the bulls were played during the sale.

Matt said The LiveStock Link set up TVs for the sale and everyone helped set up the broadcast and clerking station areas.

A good crowd showed up for the sale. Some stopped by during the week of the sale and others came the morning of the sale.

“They came prior to the sale and early the morning of the sale to look over everything,” he said.