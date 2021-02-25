After successful sale, cold snap settles in for Strohs

KILLDEER, N.D. – After nearly two years of preparing registered Hereford bulls, as well as registered and commercial bred heifers for their annual production sale earlier this month, Matt Stroh said the sale was a success.
“Our 31st annual Ranch Ready Production Sale was a good sale for us, and we were happy with the results,” Matt said. “We had a lot of help from friends, family and neighbors that we were grateful for. We are also very appreciative of the support from all our customers over the years – and this year was no exception. I want to make sure they know how much we appreciate them.”
Matt Stroh operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.
With the help of many supporters of the family, they prepared the bulls, the grounds and the barn for the sale.
“We could not have done it without the help from friends, family and neighbors. They helped get the cattle cleaned up, fed, watered and sorted, and the sale pens set up. Together, we got the sale barn and everything readied for the sale – it was a big project,” he said.
The bulls and bred heifers were penned near the sale barn. The next day, the sale was broadcast online and videos of the bulls were played during the sale.
Matt said The LiveStock Link set up TVs for the sale and everyone helped set up the broadcast and clerking station areas.
A good crowd showed up for the sale. Some stopped by during the week of the sale and others came the morning of the sale.
“They came prior to the sale and early the morning of the sale to look over everything,” he said.
Customers checked out the registered bulls and heifers in person after seeing them online, asked questions and visited about the sale. Matt always enjoys talking about cattle.
“We had a good crowd and there was some enthusiasm,” he said. “We were pleased with how it went, especially with everything that has been going on economically.”
Matt thought everyone in the ranching community that he talked with seemed prepared and optimistic for 2021.
Registered bulls and heifers were sold into North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“It was nice to see familiar faces in the crowd, as well as see some new ones and get to know them and their story,” Matt said. “I had an indication we were going to get some new people coming, but you never really know what happens until the last gavel goes down.”
Most of the weather through the majority of January was unseasonably mild, including some very warm weather a few days ahead of the sale – even near 60 degrees one day the week of the sale. But it turned cold, down to the single digits the day of the sale.
Since the sale, two cold fronts have blasted through the entire state (and most of the country), bringing below zero temperatures.
“It is February in North Dakota, so it is a little chilly. It has been 30 below and a bit cooler over the past week, but we had some cold days last year, too,” Matt said.
Many of the bulls from the sale are still at the ranch, waiting to be trucked to their new homes.
“Some bulls did go to their homes after the sale. When this weather warms up, we are going to start hauling the rest of the bulls to their new ranches. We don’t want to take them out right now in this cold weather as it is tough on them,” he said.
With the colder weather, the bulls have either been up at the bale rack eating hay or laying in the straw to staying warm.
“The bulls are going through a little bit more hay in the cold and are bedded down well – staying comfortable and warm,” Matt said.
The cows are doing well in their pasture, where there is plenty of protection from the conditions.
“They are handling the cold in stride – they have been through conditions like this before, and they will again. They are good, hard-working mamas, and we are feeding them their hay, and three pounds per head a day of 25 percent protein cake,” he said.
At Mike and Dawn’s place, the groups of 2020 calves are doing well.
“We are feeding them and they are laying on bedding, eating hay and trying to maintain comfort in the cold snap,” Matt said. “We bedded them down again yesterday (Feb. 12) to make sure they had plenty of straw to stay warm. It is actually kind of comical when you roll out that straw and they are running around and bucking, spreading the straw around with their heads. It doesn’t matter if it is 50 degrees or 30 below zero, they’ll do it every time.”
In the cold weather, the days are somewhat longer for the Strohs with four groups to check on, feed, bed, and do other necessary chores around the ranch.
“It isn’t necessarily more work, but we are making sure everyone’s needs are met,” he said.
For upcoming plans, there isn’t anything special right now, other than waiting on the cold front to pass over.
“As much as I was happy to see the cold weather and some snow rearing its head, we’re hoping this cold snap decides to break so we can have a little bit easier days ahead,” Matt concluded.
For more information, see the Stroh’s website at https://strohherefordranch.com, or check out their Facebook page.