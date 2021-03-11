Strohs taking bulls to homes, preparing for calving

KILLDEER, N.D. – After bitter cold temperatures swept across the region, southwestern North Dakota had a warming trend, with a few warm days reaching the mid-40s to end February.

“This February was a lot warmer than last year at this time,” said Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas. “It has been beautiful out this week (Feb. 22-26) – easy weather for the cattle.”

Since their sale, the Strohs have been taking the registered Hereford bulls to their new homes. So far, just a few have left, but as March comes on, Matt expects more to go.

It depends on what is going on at the ranch the day a bull is taken to its new home.

“We’re getting them out to their new homes,” Matt said. “It depends on the day and what we are doing as to who takes the bull or bulls. Usually, Dad and I take the bulls.”

Someone might be coming to pick up a bull, or someone may be bringing something.

Meanwhile, calving is just around the corner for the Strohs.

“We have moved some of our heifers and cows closer to where they will calve out. They start calving this year around the first of April,” he said. There are a few cows that could calve before the heifers.”

Calving often results in very long days and evenings, because the Strohs need to fit in chores with checking on cows and tagging and vaccinating newborn calves.

“The day the calves are born, we will tag them. They get the tag in one ear, their shots to keep them healthy and the bull and heifer calves will get a tattoo in the other ear in case they would lose their ear tag so we can identify them,” Matt said. “Our heifer calves will get dehorned.”