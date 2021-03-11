Strohs taking bulls to homes, preparing for calving

KILLDEER, N.D. – After bitter cold temperatures swept across the region, southwestern North Dakota had a warming trend, with a few warm days reaching the mid-40s to end February.
“This February was a lot warmer than last year at this time,” said Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas. “It has been beautiful out this week (Feb. 22-26) – easy weather for the cattle.”
Since their sale, the Strohs have been taking the registered Hereford bulls to their new homes. So far, just a few have left, but as March comes on, Matt expects more to go.
It depends on what is going on at the ranch the day a bull is taken to its new home.
“We’re getting them out to their new homes,” Matt said. “It depends on the day and what we are doing as to who takes the bull or bulls. Usually, Dad and I take the bulls.”
Someone might be coming to pick up a bull, or someone may be bringing something.
Meanwhile, calving is just around the corner for the Strohs.
“We have moved some of our heifers and cows closer to where they will calve out. They start calving this year around the first of April,” he said. There are a few cows that could calve before the heifers.”
Calving often results in very long days and evenings, because the Strohs need to fit in chores with checking on cows and tagging and vaccinating newborn calves.
“The day the calves are born, we will tag them. They get the tag in one ear, their shots to keep them healthy and the bull and heifer calves will get a tattoo in the other ear in case they would lose their ear tag so we can identify them,” Matt said. “Our heifer calves will get dehorned.”
Matt pointed out his Dad had the whole thing down to an art.
“I am always learning from him,” he said.
The Strohs usually get up early in the morning when they are calving to check their bred cows and heifers right away.
However, if it is snowing with wind chills, they watch the heifers and cows closely – North Dakota has been known for blizzards in April.
The pastures they have moved the bred heifers and cows to have barns, if needed.
“If the weather is inclement, we can move the cows and heifers that are close to calving into the barns,” he said.
Matt is hoping it will be nice for calving, like it was on Friday, Feb. 26, heading into the last weekend in February.
“We have had some cold Aprils in the past in North Dakota. If it is super bad out, we’ll bring ’em into the barn to calve,” Matt said.
They are continuing to feed the cows/heifers hay and cake.
Spring is coming soon, and along with calving, the Strohs will be preparing to plant.
“We are planning to grow silage corn and millet this year,” he said. They may grow other feeds, such as forage oats, as well.
“We raised some forage oats last year, and when we bale, we’ll bale hay, as well as bales of forage oats,” he said.
In the winter, when they are feeding their cattle, they will roll out a bale of hay and then roll out a bale of forage oats.
“The millet we’ll feed mainly to the calves,” Matt said.
In the summer, they plan to spread manure to fertilize pastures and hay fields.
Matt described what would be going on at the ranch in the coming months. Between calving, planting, branding and summer haying, there’s a lot to be done, and once they start planting, they also start sorting pairs to take out to summer pasture for their grazing program.
“The best way to describe it is that it is like a fast-paced marathon,” he said. “Because we’re going to be calving, calving, calving. Then we’ll be branding, planting, and then haying. With branding, we’ll be helping our neighbors and they will come and help us.”
One of the main projects in the early spring is fencing.
“We want to make sure our fences are up to par,” Matt said.
Since the winter was mostly mild, the fences might be in good condition.
“Fencing is one of those jobs where you are out on the prairie and you are getting to see the wildlife,” he said. “How I like to fence, if it is a rougher pasture, is I will take what I need and walk out and repair the fence; then I’ll walk back to the truck or four-wheeler. Then I will go to another area and keep going around that way. It gives me a chance to see the outdoors, and see pheasants and deer. You can enjoy it more.”
However, if there is a lot of fencing to do, he does it faster.
“Those years, where it seemed to never stop snowing, we will work hard at it in order to get it done. Some years you get to see the wildlife and other years you have to focus on getting the fence up.”
Matt said a “skiff” of snow rolled through the area on Feb. 26, with some wind, of course.
For now, he said it is starting to get very busy with taking bulls to their new homes, along with other chores.
“It you are ever bored on a ranch, you can find something in short order to do to keep yourself busy,” Matt said, with a laugh.
Matt also has the family dogs that go with him around on the ranch.
“We have a Blue Heeler named Bandit, a Red Heeler named Martha, and a new, fast-growing Rottweiler named Chloe. Bandit and Martha took a little time getting adjusted to Chloe,” he said.
Regarding the family, they may plan to do something this year for Easter.
“If calving gets going, we may not be able to do anything else. We’ll see. The heifers usually calve about a week later than the cows,” he concluded.