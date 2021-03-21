Ag Day celebrates food, farmers

National Ag Day is March 23, with the theme "Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”
Hosted by the Agriculture Council of America for 48 years, the group will put on a virtual event this year, brining approximately 100 college students to Washington “virtually” to deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill. The events mark a nationwide effort to tell the story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us.
The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:
- Understand how food and fiber products are produced
- Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products
- Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy
- Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry
In addition to the events on March 23, the ACA will once again feature the Ag Day Essay Contest with the winning essay presented on National Ag Day.
Visit www.agday.org for more information.