Ag Day essay winner comes from North Carolina

High school students from around the country got a chance to address how agriculture brings everyone together by feeding a growing population.
“How American Agriculture Brings Food to the Table” was the theme for the National Ag Day essay and video contests put on by the Agriculture Council of America
The national written essay winner, Jaxon Rauber of High Point, North Carolina, receives a $1,000 prize and will read his winning essay at the virtual Ag Day event March 23.
The contest also named two merit winners who receive $100 and blog posts featuring their essays. They are Codi LaBorde of Milliken, Colorado, and Aubrey Surage of Monument, Colorado.
This year’s video essay winner, Keerthi Nalabotu of Pleasanton, California, wins a $1,000 prize. The winning entries can be viewed online at https://www.agday.org/2021-contest-winners.
The winning essay follows:
More Coverage
American Agriculture: Food Brings Everyone to the Table
By Jaxon Rauber
High Point, North Carolina
My great-grandfather was an ag teacher in western New York. By the time I arrived, he had long since retired. His hands were strong, and seemed permanently stained with the earth. When I was young, he would put us to work picking strawberries and green beans from the garden, or cracking piles of walnuts. He would walk us out back to feed the cows and goats in the neighbor’s pasture. Sometimes he would teach us about the trees, advising us how to tell the difference between white oak and black oak. Friends stopped by to visit and often came baring gifts from their own crops. My great-grandmother worked magic in a small farmhouse kitchen as she prepared a mouth-watering spread with all that we had gathered. I feel fortunate to have had these early experiences. We all know food brings everyone to the table, but agriculture makes it all happen.
Agriculture has evolved significantly over time, from its simplistic beginnings, which allowed people to begin settling in communities, to modern practices of vertical farming and the use of robotics and drones. According to recent studies, precision agriculture allows farmers more accurate techniques for planting and growing crops, which in turn increases efficiency and cost management. (Ku). This focus on advancing farming practices is essential, as our population continues to increase. By the year 2050, farmers will have to produce 70% more food to feed our growing population. (Shearing). The role of technology in agriculture is now more important than ever to meet the demands of the future.
Whereas the advancements in agricultural practices have allowed for more efficient food production, a growing focus on healthy, clean eating has increased the demand for food. In addition to grocery store purchases, many people and restaurants are buying more produce at local farmers markets. According to the USDA, the number of registered farmers markets nearly doubled in a decade, reaching almost 8,700 in 2016 and leveled off just shy of 8,800 in 2019. (Maixner). Healthy eating habits are dependent upon the ability to access a wide variety of nutritious food, solidifying that agriculture is essential to our health and well-being.
While the world of agriculture is in a state of exciting technological advances that strive to meet the needs of our growing population, it is important that we not forget the vital roots of its existence. Agriculture not only brings food to the table, it brings family and friends. It builds tradition and reminds us of the importance of simplicity in life and the significance of those who share it.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.