AgriVision, PrairieLand to merge, keep brand names

Dealerships will continue to operation under their current brands, but in early 2022, AgriVision Equipment and PrairieLand Partners will be merging.
The companies announced the partnership Nov. 3, pending approval from Deere & Co.
AgriVision Equipment has 16 locations serving customers throughout Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and South Dakota. PrairieLand Partners has 15 locations serving customers throughout central and southeastern Kansas.
“We came to this decision with the future needs and expectations of all our customers and our employees top of mind,” said Darrell Pankratz, current CEO of Prairieland Partners who will serve as chairman of the board of the new company. “This joint venture is guided by our shared values of integrity, innovation and servant leadership to propel our collective future success.”
Jeremy Ostrander, current CEO of AgriVision Equipment Group, has been named CEO of the joint venture working closely with Pankratz and two newly appointed general managers serving the companies’ respective geographies.
Steve Kaufman will be general manager of PrairieLand Partners and Steve Mead will be general manager of AgriVision Equipment.
“We appreciate that relationships between our customers and their local employees are important, and we want to assure all our customers that day-to-day interactions with their current stores will remain very much the same,” Ostrander noted. “This joint venture is designed to deliver the same great experience plus more opportunities for success both for our customers and employees.”
By joining forces, AgriVision Equipment and PrairieLand Partners say it will expand their ability to provide timely solutions to customers including superior support and service and more product experts.
“We are also dedicated to providing the best possible availability of parts and inventory along with the expertise to back them up,” Pankratz added.
“Progressive and continual training for employees and customers to succeed in their jobs and in their operations is a pivotal element of our joint venture,” Ostrander noted. “With the pace of digital technology advancements and the seasonality of our business, training will be key to optimizing return on investment and unlocking success for our customers.”