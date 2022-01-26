AKRS Equipment plans new dealership in David City, Neb.

AKRS Equipment is planning to build a new state-of-the-art John Deere Dealership in David City, Nebraska. Construction will begin in the spring of 2022, with expected completion in the summer of 2023.
“The new facility will be the first to implement our new AKRS signature design,” said Kevin Clark, chief executive officer of AKRS Equipment. “The 40,000 square feet of service space will be equipped with the latest technology to serve customers most efficiently”.
“David City is the ideal location for AKRS to expand our services,” said Glen Hochstein, director of aftermarket. “We’ll be able to increase our capacity and work more efficiently. In addition, the new AKRS signature design includes extra-large service bays and many amenities that will allow our great team of technicians to work in an industry-leading environment.”
“With the recent introduction of John Deere autonomous tractors, it is imperative that our dealership also introduce state-of-the-art facilities to support such advanced precision ag technologies. Our customers demand and deserve this level of commitment from their equipment provider”, said Kent Kirchhoff, VP sales and marketing for AKRS Equipment.
“As a premier John Deere dealer, this expansion represents AKRS commitment to the David City community and will bring even higher levels of support to our customers,” Clark said.
AKRS Equipment is the Midwest’s largest John Deere dealership headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AKRS operates 27 dealerships across Nebraska and Kansas.