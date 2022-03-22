Aquifer recharge project in Central Platte Valley featured in international publication

A new book published by UNESCO includes a project from Nebraska’s Central Platte Valley as a case study in effective managed aquifer recharge.
The case study was co-authored by Crystal Powers, research and extension communications specialist with the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute (DWFI) and the Nebraska Water Center.
The book highlights 28 successful examples of collaborative aquifer recharge around the globe. Managed aquifer recharge is a method of intentionally creating projects to increase the flow of water. According to UNESCO, the publication demonstrates “how managed aquifer recharge has helped communities overcome water challenges, prepare for the future, increase safety of water supplies and enhance ecosystems.”
The Central Platte Valley project involved a collaboration between the Central Platte Natural Resource District (CPNRD), the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR), and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program (PRRIP), as well as private irrigation districts and canal companies. The project was initiated when the river canals needed to be repaired after more than 100 years of use.
Managed aquifer recharge was identified as an innovative way to both satisfy endangered species’ habitat restoration and benefit crop irrigators in the area. It now contributes to the streamflow targets of each endangered bird species, with an estimated value of $43.7 million. Managed aquifer recharge effectively accomplishes this by timing the flow of the water and managing its gravitational seep into the ground.
The CPNRD, NeDNR, and local irrigation districts worked closely together at the local level to bring about optimal outcomes.
“A great advantage of this particular example in Nebraska is that it's a place where the people, the wildlife and the water system are all benefiting from this low cost, low energy method that most efficiently provides all of these benefits,” Powers said.
UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization which seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, sciences and culture. Powers hopes that the UNESCO publication will inspire water managers around the world to implement managed aquifer recharge in their own communities