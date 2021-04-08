CHS makes E15 available at more stations

CHS Inc. is offering E15 through 10 additional stations in early April.
CHS, which makes ethanol and sells fuel through its Cenex brand retail locations, will offer E15 at the following Nustar terminals:
- In Nebraska: North Platte and Geneva,
- In Kansas: Salina and Concordia.
- In Iowa: Council Bluffs, Milford and Rock Rapids
- In South Dakota: Sioux Falls, Yankton and Wolsey
CHS has offered E15 through its McFarland, Wisconsin, terminal since January.
“As the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative, expanding options for ethanol blended fuel is important for our Cenex brand retailers and our farmer-owners,” said Akhtar Hussain, director of refined fuels marketing at CHS.
To make E15 more accessible, CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel. CHS also owns two EPA-approved ethanol plants in Rochelle and Annawan, Illinois.
“CHS is the only refiner that has an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan covering an entire retail network. This partnership with Nustar allows us to offer higher ethanol blends in a broader geography across the Cenex retail network,” Hussain said.