Concrete splashboard meant to increase structural strength, durability

A new, patented concrete splashboard is being offered by Morton Buildings to make post-frame buildings stronger and more durable by completely removing structural wood from touching the ground. The industry-exclusive splashboard has been introduced throughout parts of the central and southern Plains and Pacific Northwest.
Sean Cain, president of Morton Buildings, said the concrete splashboard offers a permanent solution compared to standard wood splashboards that have the potential to rot, decay or simply just look worn over time.
The new splashboard is offered as an optional upgrade for most post-frame buildings that use the Morton Foundation System. That system consists of lower concrete columns that eliminate wood in the ground, avoiding natural decay and protecting against costly repairs. The splashboard is connected to the top of the columns, extending around the bottom of the building perimeter.
“Morton is committed to providing customers with the highest-quality, strongest buildings possible,” said Cain. “Combined with the Morton Foundation System, our specially designed concrete splashboard not only provides zero structural wood-to-ground contact, but also offers even more durability and flexibility to better withstand extreme winds and those minor accidental machinery run-ins with a building compared to the alternative wood option.”
Cain said the foundation system and concrete splashboard will appeal to residential customers who want to be confident they are purchasing a dependable, long-lasting garage, hobby shop or general storage building for their property. “For farmers, the combined system offers the opportunity to have a generational farm building for their children and grandchildren.”