Extension educators offer advice for helping those under stress

Farming comes with many stressors: uncertain weather, large debt loads, regulations, machinery breakdowns, volatile markets and family pressure can contribute to stress. It can snowball into physical problems such as heart disease, and it can lead to suicide.

“Our face to face (interactions) with veterinarians and agriculture professionals are relaying that they’re coming in contact with more people who are chronically stressed, and it’s important to get them to the right person for help,” said Jean Ann Fischer, UNL Extension educator.

She spoke during the webinar, “Communicating With Farmers Under Stress” Jan. 28. The workshop was geared for individuals who work regularly with farmers and ranchers, including bank lenders, ag suppliers, educators and consultants. It meant to increase awareness about how stress affects us and all of those around us.

The free webinar, a partnership between Nebraska Extension and Michigan State University, will offered again March 16 at noon and May 5 at 10 a.m. The webinar is held via Zoom, and registration is at https://ruralwellness.unl.edu/communicating-farmers-under-stress-webinar.

There are not always signs that someone is struggling. Someone might make statements about suicide which could either be direct and easy to interpret, or coded without any obvious warning signs. The webinar provided some examples from the Question, Persuade, Refer QPR for Farmers and Ranchers: