Extension educators offer advice for helping those under stress

Farming comes with many stressors: uncertain weather, large debt loads, regulations, machinery breakdowns, volatile markets and family pressure can contribute to stress. It can snowball into physical problems such as heart disease, and it can lead to suicide.
“Our face to face (interactions) with veterinarians and agriculture professionals are relaying that they’re coming in contact with more people who are chronically stressed, and it’s important to get them to the right person for help,” said Jean Ann Fischer, UNL Extension educator.
She spoke during the webinar, “Communicating With Farmers Under Stress” Jan. 28. The workshop was geared for individuals who work regularly with farmers and ranchers, including bank lenders, ag suppliers, educators and consultants. It meant to increase awareness about how stress affects us and all of those around us.
The free webinar, a partnership between Nebraska Extension and Michigan State University, will offered again March 16 at noon and May 5 at 10 a.m. The webinar is held via Zoom, and registration is at https://ruralwellness.unl.edu/communicating-farmers-under-stress-webinar.
There are not always signs that someone is struggling. Someone might make statements about suicide which could either be direct and easy to interpret, or coded without any obvious warning signs. The webinar provided some examples from the Question, Persuade, Refer QPR for Farmers and Ranchers:
- A clear statement to friend: “I’m going to kill myself.”
- A coded statement to son: “Don’t be surprised if I die in a tractor rollover.”
- A clear statement to banker: “If you foreclose, you’ll see my obit next week.”
- A coded statement to loan officer: “What happens to my debt if I die?”
Just like CPR, the Question, the Question, Persuade, Refer method or QPR – is an emergency response to someone in crisis and helps save lives. It advises a direct approach to broaching the topic of suicide.
“Calmly ask, ‘are you having thoughts of suicide?’ Asking directly does not increase the risk of suicide,” UNL Extension educator Glennis McClure said during the webinar.
It’s important to ask gently without judgement, to listen and repeat back to them in your own words, validating their feelings and showing that you’re trying to understand. McClure gave some examples: “I’m hearing that even though you have insurance, it still won’t be enough. Did I understand that, correctly?” or “I sense you’re feeling down and out and not knowing how you’ll get through. Is that right?”
A survey by Michigan State University Extension, co-host of the January webinar, found 87% of farmers felt the stigma of mental health needs to be addressed, and said resources are needed.
Extension educators gave some tools that can be used for calming in times of stress.
Box breathing is considered a powerful stress reliever. Also called square breathing, it’s a simple technique that involves taking slow, deep breaths. Here’s how:
- Sitting upright, slowly exhale through your mouth. Count to four, getting all the oxygen out of your lungs.
- Hold your breath with a slow count of four.
- Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose to the count of four.
- Hold your breath for another slow count of four.
- Exhale through your mouth for slow count of four.
- Repeat the box breathing cycle four times in one sitting.
It can be difficult to help when the person is not thinking clearly. Be sensitive when helping encourage someone to think and help process their feelings, McClure recommended. Follow up, whether you did or didn’t say you would. And don’t promise what you cannot individually do.
While trying to work toward resolution, the specialists reminded that life does not move in a straight line, and neither does a good conversation.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.