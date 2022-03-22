High speed connection for tractors

Tractors are getting better connected with a new high speed system for seamlessly connecting implements and aftermarket options such as displays and joysticks.
The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF) demonstrated a new High Speed ISOBUS – the ISO 11783 standard "nervous system” for tractors – at the Commodity Classic trade show in New Orleans in March.
With greater bandwidth and faster connection speed, roughly 4,000 times faster than the original technology, High Speed ISOBUS (HSI) will open new opportunities for innovation and serve the industry far into the future, as even more performance and automation is demanded.
"HSI will deliver greater precision for the future, and that precision will help reduce the amounts of fertilizer and chemicals, improve agronomy, and allow companies to offer products that support sustainability,“ AEF general manager Norbert Schlingmann said in a news release.
The team demonstrated the new HSI network with digital cameras and monitors, as well as an implement and an existing tractor display.
Originally unveiled 20 years ago, with ISOBUS, machines work together as a system better than each component can work on its own. The current ISOBUS delivers enough performance for today's applications while allowing precision ag software engineers to design HSI for the future.
"ISOBUS is still serving the industry very well and will continue to do so for years to come, but the industry has recognized that ISOBUS is holding back the development of far more demanding systems that aim for higher performance and accuracy of control," AEF vice chairman Andrew Olliver said.
Examples of future technologies using HSI will include higher performance command and control at the row level on a large planter or for the individual nozzles on a sprayer; higher performance of user interface to see the exact state of every row in real-time, whereas today the operator may see screen updates that are somewhat lagging; remote process viewing with more advanced digital cameras replacing the analog of yesteryear, easily integrated into an HSI system; enabling higher levels of automation; improving diagnostics and faster software updates; connectivity to other in-field machines using AEF Wireless Infield Communications, and more.