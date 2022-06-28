Nebraska launches farm crisis website

The Nebraska Rural Response Council, sponsor of the Rural Response Hotline, has a new website with information on resources available to farmers in crisis.
Since 1984, the Rural Response Hotline has been providing information and resources in times of crisis. The hotline can be reached at 800-464-0258, and the website is farmhotline.com.
“Of course, we will still be answering the hotline phone and providing that personal touch. We are excited that there is now an additional on-line option,” said Michelle Soll, administrator for Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Farm and Ranch Project that staffs the Hotline.
Creation of the website was supported by a USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant awarded to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to support and expand behavioral health services to farm, ranch, and rural residents. The Counseling Outreach and Mental Health Therapy (COMHT) project that provides free counseling vouchers for farmers, ranchers, and rural residents in times of crisis is one of many services offered through the farm hotline.
“There is a wealth of useful information on the new website. We are asking all our organizational partners to link to our new website from their website, as well as to help spread the news,” Rural Response Council Chairman Vern Jantzen of Plymouth said .
The farm hotline is supported through grants, and by private, industry and charitable donations. For those who want to financially support the nation’s longest, continuously serving hotline for rural residents, it is as simple as clicking on the “Donate” button at farmhotline.com.