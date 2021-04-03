New IDNR Water Quality Bureau petition for waiver form

A new fillable form to request waivers has been developed and is available for use. This form was developed in response to legislative action regarding the term "Waiver". House File 2389, signed into law by Governor Reynolds on June 25, 2020, replaced the terms “Waivers and variances” and “Waiver or Variance” as cited in the Iowa Code with the term “Waiver”.
The new form can be used to request waivers (previously called variances) for any program area within the Water Quality Bureau (NPDES Permits, Wastewater Engineering, Water Supply Engineering, Water Supply Operations, etc.).The form can be accessed on the NPDES Application forms webpage.